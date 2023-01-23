St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector), emphasizes technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Green House Gas (GHG) emissions for small local and Tier One global resource clients, announces that its shares have been accepted for listing on the U.S. OTCQB.

Enterprise is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") effective today under the ticker symbol ETOLF. In addition to the listing, Enterprise shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement with the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for trading in the USA.

Leonard D. Jaroszuk, President & CEO, comments, "Our listing on the OTCQB will help to increase Enterprise's visibility, and accessibility to a growing audience of U.S. investors as the Company advances its unique equipment offerings to a dynamic energy economy here in Canada."

About the OTCQB

The OTCQB offers Canadian companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. Canadian companies must be current in their SEDAR reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process to be eligible.

As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB helps Canadian companies build shareholder value to enhance liquidity and achieve fair valuations. As a result, more Canadian companies are traded on OTC Markets than New York Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange Market and Nasdaq combined. The key benefits of trading on the OTC Markets include efficient market standards, transparency, and visibility.

OTCQB is recognized by the SEC as an established public market. OTCQB companies provide current company information and meet financial standards that enable brokers to quote and trade a security. Companies engage a far greater network of U.S. investors, data distributors and media partners, ensuring U.S. investors have access to the same high-quality information available to investors in Canada but through U.S. platforms and portals to conduct research.

About DTC

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., a U.S. Company that manages publicly traded companies' electronic clearing and settlement. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible." DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares between brokerages in the U.S. DTC eligibility is expected to create a seamless rotation of trading and enhance the liquidity of the Company's common shares in the U.S. over time.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information

