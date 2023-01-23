Anzeige
Montag, 23.01.2023
Nach Deal mit Milliardenkonzern am Wochenende: Große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn!?
Suominen Corporation: Sirpa Koskinen appointed as the interim CFO of Suominen

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on January 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EET

Sirpa Koskinen, VP, Group Controlling has been appointed as the interim CFO of Suominen as of February 4, 2023. Koskinen has worked in the company since 2015. Koskinen will report to the President & CEO but will not be an Executive Team member.

As announced earlier, Suominen's current CFO Toni Tamminen will leave the company. His last working day at Suominen will be February 3, 2023.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For additional information:
Klaus Korhonen, Interim President & CEO, Suominen Corporation
Interview requests: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Key media
www.suominen.fi


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
