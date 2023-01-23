Elanders AB: Year-end Report 2022

Full year 2022

Net sales increased to MSEK 14,974 (11,733), which corresponded to an organic growth of six percent, excluding acquisitions and using unchanged exchange rates. Bergen Logistics, that was acquired in the end of last year, had a strong organic growth resulting in high double-digit growth figures in the USA.

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 966 (658) which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.5 (5.6) and an improvement in the result by 47 percent.

During the year, one-off items of around net MSEK -26 charged operating profit. These referred primarily to the earlier announced structural measures in Germany as well as the reevaluation of shares in associated companies in connection with a merger during the second quarter.

Adjusted net result increased to MSEK 499 (348), corresponding to SEK 13.63 (9.60) per share, which equals an improvement by 42 percent.

Operating cash flow for the period increased to MSEK 1,210 (-105), of which purchase prices for acquisitions was MSEK -44 (-1,267).

The Board proposes a dividend of 4.15 (3.60) kronor per share for 2022.

Reduction targets have been set for the Group's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This includes, among other things, a reduction of the Group's scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50 percent by 2030.

Fourth quarter 2022

Net sales increased to MSEK 4,099 (3,364), which corresponded to an organic growth of five percent, excluding acquisitions and using unchanged exchange rates. Bergen Logistics continued to have strong organic growth in the USA resulting in double-digit growth figures.

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 331 (244), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 8.1 (7.3) percent and an improvement in the result of 36 percent.

During the period, one-off items of MSEK -58 charged the operating result. These referred to the earlier announced action plan in Germany as well as provisions for an additional consideration for an acquisition that has developed better than expected.

Adjusted net result increased to MSEK 184 (136), corresponding to SEK 5.11 (3.73) per share, which equals an improvement by 37 percent.

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 495 (-680), of which purchase prices for acquisitions were MSEK 1 (-1,153).

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.comor requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)

(Company ID 556008-1621)

Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C

431 35 Mölndal, Sweden

Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:00 CET on 23 January 2023.

Attachment