Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - Tempus Resources Ltd. (ASX: TMR) (TSXV: TMRR) (OTCQB: TMRFF) ("Tempus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Colin Russell, P. Geo as a Non-Executive Director effective immediately.

Chairman, Alexander Molyneux commented, "Colin is an extremely experienced exploration and project geologist with a history in high-grade Canadian gold exploration. He also has a good understanding of our flagship Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold Project in British Columbia. The Board joins me in welcoming Colin and looking forward to his contribution to the Company's ongoing development."

Mr. Colin Russell is a professional geologist involved with mining and geology for over 40 years. Mr. Russell began his career as a mine labourer in Yukon in 1978 and then moved on to obtain his B.Sc. in Geology at the University of British Columbia. Since graduation he has worked for junior and major exploration companies on projects ranging from grassroots through to feasibility throughout Canada and overseas, including Guyana, China, the Republic of Cyprus and Namibia and is a registered professional geoscientist in good standing with EGBC. Before returning to a consulting role, Mr. Russell was the Mine/Site Manager at Eskay Creek for Skeena Resources Limited.

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.

