Optimus HealthCare Services, Inc: Clinical Research Alliance Announces Clinical Trial Partnership with OBH Brookdale Hospital

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Clinical Research Alliance (CRA), a division of Optimus Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTC PINK:OHCS) announced a new strategic partnership with Brookdale Hospital (who is part of the One Brooklyn Health System) in which they will be offering clinical trials focused on improving cancer treatment modalities in its surrounding community. Together, CRA and OBH Brookdale will be offering clinical trials to cancer patients including breast and pancreatic. In addition, clinical trials providing supportive and palliative care will be offered as well.

CRA is comprised of dedicated physicians and other professionals that are committed to providing patients with the opportunity to participate in clinical trials enabling patients to remain in their community with their families while receiving treatments. Further, CRA is keenly focused on providing these services to underserved communities and their diverse populations. CRA supports local physicians introducing new services that provide clinical trials to combat cancer. To date, CRA has participated in approximately 200 decentralized clinical trials that have provided access to hundreds of patients.

"We are proud of the relationship we have established with OBH Brookdale. Their commitment to providing the best patient care available is fully aligned with the goals and objectives of CRA. We hope that this partnership becomes the standard for many hospitals and communities around the United States," said John Sganga, CEO and President of CRA.

"The partnership between One Brooklyn Health physician's medical expertise and CRA's knowledge of conducting clinical trials will bring advanced treatment opportunities to our patients. CRA will identify clinical trials, provide support to OBH Brookdale, and manage participation for our community. Working together, these trials administered by OBH physicians will ultimately improve our patient's health," said Dr. Sandra Scott, Executive Director of OBH Brookdale Hospital.

CRA enables access to clinical research-making it easier for patients and providers to participate in clinical trials and accelerating the development of new and innovative cancer treatments that impact patient lives. By providing state-of-the-art support for clinical trials in a community setting, CRA also makes clinical research more accessible to underserved populations and enables faster enrollment, better retention and a patient population that is representative of real-world populations.

Brookdale Hospital Medical Center's main campus is located in Brownsville on the corner Linden Boulevard and Rockaway Parkway. Brookdale Hospital is a full-service teaching hospital, with a Level II Trauma Center and a designated Stroke Center. Also on-site are long term care services at the Schulman and Schachne Institute for Nursing and Rehabilitation and assisted living at the Arlene and David Schlang Pavilion. Ambulatory care is available on Brookdale's main campus, as well as the six Brookdale Family Care Centers locations in Central and Eastern Brooklyn.

