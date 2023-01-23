Spot Social Fitness, Inc: Spot Social Fitness Enters into Partnership with Black Dog Venture Partners

Tampa-based BDVP to help accelerate local startup's growth via its investor network and marketing reach

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Spot Social Fitness, maker of the Spot app, has announced the signing of a partnership with Black Dog Venture Partners. The agreement will provide Spot with access to BDVP's wider network, as well as its array of services geared toward accelerating business growth.

Black Dog Venture Partners is based in Tampa, Florida and is helmed by Scott Kelly, a 30-year fundraising, marketing, sales, training and publicity veteran.

"Partnering with Spot is a natural fit for Black Dog Venture Partners. It presents a great opportunity to get behind an exciting young brand with immense potential. I look forward to working with the team and reaching new heights together," said Kelly, CEO at BDVP.

Spot, headquartered in Central Florida, was founded on the principle that social support is the most important aspect of staying active. The location-based app allows users to find opportunities to be active in their area, making it easy to find the best "spots" to be active, and to connect with a fun and engaging community.

"We're excited to be partnering with Scott Kelly and Black Dog Venture Partners," said Adam Ben-Evi, COO of Spot. "Scott's history speaks for itself, and from the very beginning we saw real alignment in the vision for Spot and our roadmap for success."

Ben-Evi also explained that Spot would be participating in the next VC Fast Pitch event, which is sponsored by Black Dog Venture Partners. The event will take place in St. Petersburg Florida on February 2nd, putting Spot before a large panel of seasoned investors.

The Spot app was recently launched and is available in both the Apple App Store and Android Play Store . Users in Central Florida can find over 2,000 spots in their area to be active, from hiking trails to basketball courts, including up-to-date location information and real user reviews. Spot expects to see rapid growth based on demand metrics, and with it, expanding geographical coverage.

About Spot Fitness

Spot Social Fitness is the maker of the Spot app , designed to help people build a social support network that strengthens their active lifestyle goals. With Spot, you can find places to go, things to do, and people to meet - all in your area and based on your interests. Easily find an open basketball game to join, a kayaking partner, or even start a weekly running group. Learn more at https://www.spotfitness.app

About Black Dog Venture Partners

Black Dog Venture Partners is a business accelerator that provides access to funding through our network of 13,000 investors, business development through our network of 40,000 business partners, sales/marketing and executive coaching services for disruptive companies. The firm also hosts their VC Fast Pitch Events which connects startups with the nation's top investors. Learn more at https://www.blackdogventurepartners.com

For press inquiries, contact Adam Ben-Evi: adam@spotfitness.app

Visit Spot at spotfitness.app

Follow Spot on Facebook: facebook.com/spotfitnessapp

Follow Spot on Instagram: instagram.com/spotfitnessapp

SOURCE: Spot Social Fitness, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/736074/Spot-Social-Fitness-Enters-into-Partnership-with-Black-Dog-Venture-Partners