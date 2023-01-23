Global Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $1,662.0 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 7.2% during the Forecast Period 2020-2027 [110-Pages] | Published by Research Dive

The global intrathecal drug delivery system market is expected to witness significant growth by 2026, due to the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide. Regionally, the North America region is predicted to hold the largest share of the market.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Market, By Product Type (Externalized and connected to a pump and Fully Implemented) By Application (Pain Management, Spasticity Management). Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027".





According to the report, the global intrathecal drug delivery system market is envisioned to generate a revenue of $1,662.0 million and grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the estimated timeframe 2020-2027.

Dynamics of the Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Market

With the increasing prevalence of cancer among individuals globally, the intrathecal drug delivery system market is predicted to experience prominent growth over the analysis period. Moreover, the growing adoption of IT therapies for cancer cases along with the numerous perspective trials over terminal illness and cancer is predicted to create extensive growth opportunities for the market during the estimated timeframe. However, the inequality issues together with the expensive cell therapy treatments may hinder the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Segments of the Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on product type, application, and region.

By product type, the externalized and connected to a pump sub-segment is predicted to be most productive and is expected to generate a revenue of $1,358.6 million over the estimated timeframe. The growing demand for an intrathecal drug delivery system for cancer pain and the cost-effectiveness of cancer pain treatment is predicted to bolster the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis period.

By application, the spasticity management sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable and is expected to garner a revenue of $1,140.2 million throughout the forecast period. The increasing use of fully programmable systems to manage and control the flow of drug delivery among spasticity patients according to their condition and body requirement is predicted to uplift the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

By region, the North America region of the intrathecal drug delivery system market is predicted to hold the largest share of the market and is expected to generate a revenue of $695.9 million during the analysis timeframe. This is mainly due to the increasing growth of fully implanted intrathecal drug devices in the region due to their long-lasting nature and ease of usage. Moreover, the increasing investment by the leading players of this region in research and development activities to provide innovative and effective pain management solutions is predicted to drive the regional growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the intrathecal drug delivery system market include

Smiths Group Plc

DePay Synthes

Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH

Teleflex Incorporated

Summit Medical Group

Flownix Medical Inc

B Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic Plc

Dickinson & Company

Becton

These players are working on the development of new business strategies and tactics such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in February 2020, Flowonix Medical, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to helping those who suffer from chronic disorders, announced that it received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market the Prometra II Programmable Pump System for use with intrathecal baclofen. By launching this system, Flowonix Medical, Inc. expanded its product portfolio by enabling its use in the treatment of spasticity.

Further, the report also presents other important aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

