Montag, 23.01.2023
Nach Deal mit Milliardenkonzern am Wochenende: Große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn!?
PR Newswire
23.01.2023 | 14:36
PreIPO Corp: PreIPO to participate in $250M fundraising round for SPiCE II as SPiCE I named Top VC fund of 2022 in Blockchain Ecosystem

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreIPO®, a leading provider of innovative financial technology solutions, announced today a strategic funding alliance with SPiCE VC that will enable PreIPO® to further expand its offerings and bring cutting-edge financial technology to a broader market. PreIPO® is now offering investment in SPiCE II to investors that otherwise wouldn't have access the fund. The announcement comes on the heels of SPiCE I yielding a market-leading 50.7% IRR, while also being deemed the best Venture Capital Fund of 2022 in the blockchain and tokenization ecosystem.