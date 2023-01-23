Affective Computing Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 622.02 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 36.50% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Affective Computing Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Affective Computing Market" By Vertical (Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences), By Component (Hardware, Analytics Software, Cameras), and By Geography.







As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Affective Computing Market size was valued at USD 37.81 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 622.02 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.50% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=31035

Browse in-depth TOC on "Affective Computing Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Affective Computing Market Overview

Computer science, psychology, and cognitive science all come together in the topic of affective computing. It is employed in the creation of tools and systems that can analyze, process, stimulate, and process the affects of people. A highly intelligent computing system created by effective computing makes it possible to improve human-machine interaction. It has several uses in the fields of education, research, telecom, information technology, and other things.

The primary driver of the market's growth is the demand for sophisticated electronic gadgets, such as voice-activated biometrics, as a result of technological advancement. A few other factors driving the market expansion include the rising use of software tools for educational institutions and support tools in the field of medical services.

Additionally, smart wearable gadget adoption and increased internet penetration are imposing an optimistic perspective on the industry. Technology advancements including seamless computing, enhanced human-computer interfaces, and cutting-edge network technologies are anticipated to boost the performance of an efficient computer system with the arrival of Industry 4.0.

The future of a corporation is expected to be significantly impacted by effective computing, with implications for organizational change, project management, ergonomics, and human aspects. This factor has influenced the global adoption of AI and effective computing solutions across numerous industries.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Affective Computing Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Affective Computing Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc, Affectiva, Elliptic Labs, Eyesight Technologies, Sony Depthsensing Solutions, and Intel Corporation.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Affective Computing Market into Vertical, Component, and Geography.

Affective Computing Market, by Vertical

Media and Entertainment



Healthcare and Life Sciences



Government and Defence



BFSI



Other

Affective Computing Market, by Component

Hardware



Analytics Software



Cameras



Others

Affective Computing Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Cognitive Computing Market By Component (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning), By Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), By Geography, And Forecast

Neuromorphic Computing Market By Deployment (Edge Computing & Cloud Computing), By Offering (Hardware & Software), By Application (Image Processing, Signal Processing), By Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics), By Geography, And Forecast

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), By Server Price Band (USD 250,000-500,000 And Above, USD 250,000-100,000 And Below), By Application Area (Government And Defense, Education And Research), By Geography, And Forecast

Edge Computing Services Market By Product (Hardware, Platform, Technology), By Application (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, It & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer Appliances, Transportation & Logistics), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Edge Computing Companies supporting industries to become 100% self-reliant

Visualize Affective Computing Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/affective-computing-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-622-02-billion-by-2030--globally-at-36-50-cagr-verified-market-research-301728054.html