Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity to Participate in the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Wednesday, January 25th at 8:15 A.M. ET

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, announced today that Company CEO Waqaas Alsiddiq has been invited to present at the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Please join us for the upcoming conference on Healthcare IT. Participating companies focus on technology addressing rising health care costs, and scarcity of workers and resources. Learn about companies that are using technology and AI in the effort to improve healthcare outcomes and shift to value-based care. We also highlight companies that seek to provide low-cost, remote solutions and timely monitoring of patient risk factors.

Panel Topics

8:30 a.m. ET - iSpecimen (ISPC) - Company Introduction

9:00 a.m. ET - Marpai (MRAI) - Company Introduction

9:30 a.m. ET - Reliq Health Care (RHT.V & RQHTF) - Company Introduction

10:00 a.m. ET - OnTrak (OTRK) - Company Introduction

10:30 a.m. ET - Cloud DX (CDX.V & CDXFF) - Company Introduction

11:00 a.m. ET - Heart Sciences (HSCS) - Company Introduction

11:30 a.m. ET - Well Health (WELL.TO & WHTCF) - Company Introduction

12:00 p.m. ET - Research Solutions (RSSS) - Company Introduction

12:30 p.m. ET - Technology for Physicians

1:15 p.m. ET - Remote Heart Monitoring Panel with Waqaas Alsiddiq

2:00 p.m. ET - Digital Delivery of HC Products & Research Management

2:45 p.m. ET - Improve Patient Outcomes & Experiences Panel

3:30 p.m. ET - Cryo-Cell (CCEL) - Company

4:00 p.m. ET - Respiri (RSH:ASX) - Company Introduction

4:30 p.m. ET - Advanced Human Imaging (AHI) - Company Introduction

About Biotricity

Biotricity is transforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management with a focus on cardiology. Physicians and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive and personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek," "project," or "goal" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company's other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. There cannot be any assurance that the Company will ever become profitable. During the three months ended June 30, 2020 the Company incurred a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $3.4 million. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

