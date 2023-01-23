1847 Holdings LLC: 1847 Provides an Update on Special Warrant Dividend

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / 1847 Holdings LLC ("1847" or the "Company") (NYSE American:EFSH), a unique holding company that combines the attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, provides an update on the previously announced issued dividend in the form of warrants to purchase the Company's common shares at $4.20 per common share.

Ellery W. Roberts, CEO and Chairman of the Board of the Company, commented, "We believe that issuing this special warrant dividend to our loyal shareholders may help to expose those who may have participated in what we believe to be market manipulation relating to the Company's common shares. Through our engagement with ShareIntel, we are able to obtain share trading analytic metrics that are designed to better monitor trading activity. If you are a registered shareholder (i.e., your shares were registered directly in your name with our transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC) and have not received your warrants, please contact info@1847holdings.com. If you hold shares through a brokerage firm, bank, dealer or other similar organization (i.e., your shares are held in "street name"), please reach out to your representative at such firm."

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American: EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit www.1847holdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: EFSH@crescendo-ir.com

