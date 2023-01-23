Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC Pink: NEMCF) ("New Energy Metals" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Dr. Stewart A. Jackson, P.Geo, as Technical Advisor to the Company.

Dr. Jackson is a longtime exploration specialist. He founded Crown Resource Corporation where he discovered and initiated production from multiple gold discoveries totaling several million ounces in Washington State, USA, including the current Buckhorn Mine of Kinross. He was involved in the acquisition and exploration of multiple gold and silver deposits in North, South and Central America, the Philippines, and Indonesia. He acquired and delineated a major uranium, molybdenum, nickel and vanadium resource in Sweden, and was instrumental in the advancement of the Turnagain nickel deposit in Northern BC, Canada, from a prospect to the status of a very large nickel resource. In addition to metals exploration, he has been involved in a broad range of exploration fields, including oil, gas, industrial minerals, and diamonds.

Dr. Jackson is a Professional Geologist in the Province of Ontario, Canada. He holds a B.Sc., in Geology from the University of Western Ontario, an M.Sc. in Stratigraphy and Mineral Deposits from the University of Toronto, and a Ph.D. in Stratigraphy and Economic Geology from the University of Alberta. He is a member of several scientific and professional organizations and has authored several geological papers.

Mr. Rishi Kwatra, CEO, commented, "I have worked with Dr. Jackson for over 10 years and am extremely grateful to have him on our team. His years of knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we move forward with exploration on our current projects and acquisition of future assets."

Dr. Jackson states, "I am excited for the opportunity to guide New Energy Metals as they continue to explore, acquire and develop projects within the battery metals space."

New Energy Metals has accepted the resignation of Mr. Christopher Little as a director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Little for his contribution to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

About New Energy Metals Corp.

New Energy Metals is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ENRG and is a Canadian-based resource company. The Company has an option to purchase a 100% title and interest in the Roslyn Lithium property, covering 5,100 hectares located 20 km southeast of the Georgia Lake Pegmatite Field and 35 km southeast of where Rock Tech Lithium just published a PEA supporting the indicated mineral resource of 10.6 Mt (million tonnes) grading 0.88% Li2O and an inferred mineral resource of 4.2 Mt grading 1.0% Li2O. https://www.rocktechlithium.com/news/georgia-lake-project:-pre-feasibility-study-published

The company also has an option to purchase a 100% title and interest in the Troitsa property covering approximately 7,000 hectares located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Statement

