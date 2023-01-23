Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - Dashdot, a property investment firm that helps Australians own properties, lands at spot 14 of the 2022 Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Awards Australia.

Dashdot

The Deloitte Fast 50 Awards recognises public or private Australian technology companies that have achieved the fastest annual revenue growth rates over the past three years. The award recognises Dashdot's 800% growth over the last three years, a notable growth for a bootstrapped startup that has only been operational for less than four years.

Dashdot attributes the milestone to its innovative data science and technology development team, which has produced two proprietary prediction models that don't exist anywhere else in the world. These have allowed investors to get relevant insights regarding growth hotspots.

Dashdot uses its proprietary technology, real-time data, and proven process with the aim of ensuring clients are buying the right investments at the right time for their personal goals.

"Affordability and apprehension towards property investing, specifically from younger generations, is one that is rooted in fear and lack of education. We are here to change that mind frame and lead the way, with a proven process, backed by data and proprietary tech," says Goose McGrath, Co-founder and CEO.

"Property investing is full of misinformation, with a lot of contradictory advice and projected fear for young people to navigate. With everything we create, the goal is for it to be usable by all. A lot of our innovation has been developed from the goal of making property investing approachable and simple to understand," says Gabi Billing, Co-founder.

Dashdot also takes pride in its unique "heart + data approach." The company puts equal value on its technology and services and an excellent customer experience.

As a 'property portfolio growth partner', Dashdot does all the hard work for its client's investment property portfolio. "From sourcing, securing through to settlement, we handle all the grunt work that people just don't want to deal with," explains Jason D'Silva, Head of Client Success.

"We are living in a world where people expect convenience, curation, and concise communication. From your dating app knowing your type, to having someone else build your flat-pack furniture. Seamlessness is everywhere, but the property industry is still dusty, and not to mention extremely fragmented, so we're excited to double down on how we can make property investing just as smart as our consumers are," says Jess Norton, Head of Marketing.

In 2023, Dashdot is positioned for continued success with its new app and other product offerings that will make property investment more attainable in Australia.

About Dashdot

Dashdot is a property portfolio growth partner that champions financial freedom for Australians by helping them make the wisest decisions about property investments. It pioneers innovations in the Australian real estate industry by helping clients build a scalable and profitable property portfolio.

Dashdot provides a completely unique approach to the typical property investment service, offering end-to-end management for their clients and a plethora of data and tech tools. The Dashdot process streamlines everything, saving people the hassle of coordinating all the moving pieces of securing investment properties and assessing their performance.

