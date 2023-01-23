Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) ("Cocrystal," "Cocrystal Pharma" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. Co-CEO and CFO of the Company Jim Martin joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Cocrystal is an antiviral therapeutic company," shared Martin. "Distinguished from a vaccine company, we seek to provide a solution to cure patients when they get sick," he continued. "We have several areas that we work on, including influenza, COVID-19, and the norovirus," said Martin. "We also have a drug discovery platform that was derived from the founders, one of whom received a Nobel Prize in antiviral therapeutics and industrialized it into what became Cocrystal."

"Could you provide us an update for the Cocrystal Pharma Phase 1 study of influenza A?" asked Jolly. "Influenza is a multi-billion dollar issue," said Martin. "What we have is an antiviral, oral therapeutic, which is being developed as a once a day pill," he said. "We just completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in Australia," shared Martin, adding that the study resulted in encouraging results and Cocrystal Pharma will be moving onto a Phase 2a study in the UK. "We will be conducting the trial this year and wrapping up by the end of the year."

"Could you also provide an update on Cocrystal Pharma's COVID-19 clinical candidate?" asked Jolly. "With COVID-19, there is currently no approved therapeutic," explained Martin. "We are going into a clinical trial this year in Australia," he shared. "We have a great team to run this trial, and we are getting started this quarter."

Jolly then asked about the Company's current financial condition, as well as their capital needs moving forward. "We are well capitalized with a very strong balance sheet, which really distinguishes us from a lot of biotech companies," said Martin. "We don't have any debt on the balance sheet," he added. "We are in a unique and strong situation, along with our pipeline to carry us forward and add value to our stockholders."

"What makes Cocrystal Pharma special?" asked Jolly. "We are an antiviral company with multi-billion dollar indications in Influenza, COVID-19, and norovirus," shared Martin. "We have been progressing these assets forward clinically," he added. "We are set up well for the future with both capital and our position with Nasdaq, as well as having no debt and no warrants on our balance sheet," said Martin, before elaborating on the Company's wealth of expertise across their advisory board and management team.

To close the interview, Martin encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to advance their antiviral assets clinically in a high-demand market.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the progress of Cocrystal's clinical programs including the Phase 1 study results for its influenza A drug candidate and progression to a Phase 2a study in the U.K., the planned COVID-19 trial, the market and demand for product candidates under development, and liquidity. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties arising from any future impact of COVID-19 and its current spread in China and the potential spreading to the United States and other places where clinical trial for our studies are conducted, inflation, interest rate increases and the war in Ukraine on the U.K. and global economy and on our Company, including supply chain disruptions and our continued ability to proceed with our programs, including our influenza A program, the ability of the contract research organization to recruit patients into clinical trials, the results of future preclinical and clinical studies, and general risks arising from clinical trials. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

