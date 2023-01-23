Nanoprecise Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Preventing Sudden Industrial Equipment Downtime and Related Losses with Its Predictive Maintenance Solution

The unique and scalable hardware and AI-powered software platform prevents downtime, increases productivity, and reduces emissions, decreasing costs and reducing time spent on physical maintenance.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan researched the artificial intelligence (AI)-based predictive maintenance industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Nanoprecise Sci Corp (Nanoprecise) with the 2022 North America New Product Innovation Award. The company provides customized Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and AI-based predictive maintenance and condition cum efficiency monitoring solutions for rotating machinery in industrial or building facilities. By effectively monitoring and analyzing vibration, acoustic emissions, magnetic flux, speed, and temperature data, Nanoprecise prevents machine downtime and enhances overall performance & lifespan, thereby reducing the associated emissions. Nanoprecise's IIoT- and AI-based predictive maintenance and condition cum efficiency monitoring solutions allow customers to reduce false positives to less than 5% and false negatives to less than 1%, providing seamless accessibility through an intuitive and open user interface.





MachineDoctor is the world's first and only IIoT hardware that offers real-time insights into the health and performance of industrial assets, by measuring 6 important parameters of vibration, acoustic, speed, magnetic flux, temperature, and humidity. It works on Cellular networks (3G/4G/5G) using an e-sim to connect the machines to the internet and lasts for 5 - 8 years in terms of battery life. MachineDoctor is Atex and IECEx Zone 0 certified, enabling it to be used within explosive atmospheres/hazardous industrial environments, thereby bringing productivity and safety benefits to manufacturing operations. They are truly wireless, which also helps to avoid the hassles of complex wiring. It offers extensive coverage and also provides a high level of security for communication.

RotationLF is a scalable and Sensor agnostic platform that monitors the condition of the machines in real time and predicts their Remaining Useful Life. It automatically detects patterns by building a prediction model that identifies when a given piece of equipment and its components are approaching the end of their remaining useful lives or at risk of failure. It receives data from MachineDoctor sensors through an encrypted & secured network and analyzes it using a combination of Artificial Intelligence as well as physics-based models, to detect even small changes in the machine, thereby preventing unplanned downtime and increasing the overall efficiency of the manufacturing operations.

NrgMonitor is an Energy Efficiency feature, which is an addition to the RotationLF platform and helps manufacturers track their energy efficiency & carbon footprint.

Frost & Sullivan's Senior Consultant, Isaac Premsingh, noted, "Frost & Sullivan recognizes Nanoprecise for its visionary solutions and its continued success in addressing key challenges that customers face across various industries. Its successful use cases demonstrate the company's sought-after partnership position and flexible options for MachineDoctor to meet customer needs."

"Nanoprecise's flagship products enable 24/7 monitoring and give access to end-to-end capabilities across various wireless connectivity options for all asset management system levels. The company continues to grow by building strategic partnerships across various industries and garnering customer trust, proven by successful use cases," added Steven Lopez, Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Research Analyst. With its strong overall performance, Nanoprecise earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North America New Product Innovation Award in the AI-based predictive maintenance industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Nanoprecise



Nanoprecise Sci Corp is an automated AI-based predictive maintenance solution provider that facilitates early detection of even small changes in machine operations well before they impact production or cause downtime. Nanoprecise specializes in the implementation of Artificial Intelligence and IIoT technology for predictive asset maintenance and reducing the carbon footprint of manufacturing plants. We are defining the industry's service standard for the monitoring & analytics of all types of industrial machines, through our leading energy efficiency & health analytics platform for industrial assets. We work with companies across various sectors to help drive their Industry 4.0 journey.

