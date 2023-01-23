Allergic Rhinitis Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 18.1 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 2.64% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Allergic Rhinitis Market.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Allergic Rhinitis Market size was valued at USD 13.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.64% from 2021 to 2028.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Allergic Rhinitis Market size was valued at USD 13.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.64% from 2021 to 2028.

Allergic Rhinitis Market

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Allergic Rhinitis Market Overview

Allergic rhinitis, commonly defined as hay fever, is an allergic response to certain allergens present in the enclosing environment of the sufferers. The common cause of allergy responses is the increased amount of pollen in the atmosphere. Pollen is the most common allergen in cases of seasonal allergic rhinitis. Dust, mold, and animal dander are some other substances that might trigger allergic rhinitis. Watery eyes, a runny nose, frequent sneezing, and swelling and redness close to the eyes are symptoms of allergic rhinitis. Seasonal, perennial, or occupational rhinitis are all cases of allergic rhinitis.

Seasonal allergic rhinitis symptoms are most noticeable in the spring, summer, and early fall. They are typically brought on by an allergic reaction to mold pollens in the air that are produced by weeds, grass, and trees. Symptoms of permanent allergic rhinitis, however, are present all year long. Pet hair or dander, dust mites, cockroaches, or mold are the usual culprits. Rarely do underlying food allergies result in persistent nasal problems.

The key factor projected to fuel the growth of the global Allergic Rhinitis Market is rising awareness among people throughout the world regarding allergic responses. Additionally, the availability of different drug administration methods offered by drug makers is fostering expansion. In addition, the market is anticipated to expand due to the high quality medications and nasal sprays produced by producers for the efficient treatment of allergic rhinitis.

During the forecast period, it is anticipated that this will stimulate the market. Another factor that raises the prevalence of allergic rhinitis is increased tobacco use. With the rising use of tobacco, the global market for allergic rhinitis is expanding. These elements are expected to favorably fuel the global allergic rhinitis market's expansion.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Allergic Rhinitis Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Allergic Rhinitis Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, ALK-Abell, Meda Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Alcon (Novartis AG).

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Allergic Rhinitis Market into Type, Treatment, Test, and Geography.

Allergic Rhinitis Market, by Type

Seasonal



Perennial



Occupational Rhinitis

Allergic Rhinitis Market, by Treatment

Immunotherapy



Antihistamines



Decongestants



Corticosteroids



Others

Allergic Rhinitis Market, by Test

Skin Test



IgE Radioallergosorbent (RAST) Test



Complete Blood Count

Allergic Rhinitis Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

