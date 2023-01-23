Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 23
|Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 20 January 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:
NAV including income with debt at fair value: 250.28p per ordinary share
NAV including income with debt at par value: 245.87p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 247.53p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 243.12p per ordinary share
23 January 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
