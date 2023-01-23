Anzeige
Montag, 23.01.2023
Nach Deal mit Milliardenkonzern am Wochenende: Große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn!?
WKN: A2JNF7 ISIN: SE0011311554 Ticker-Symbol: DH1 
Frankfurt
23.01.23
14:06 Uhr
0,005 Euro
-0,001
-15,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
23.01.2023 | 16:22
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, DIVIO TO 1 B (53/23)

At the request of Divio Technologies AB, Divio Technologies AB equity rights
will be traded on First North Growth Market as from Janary 24, 2023. 

Security name: Divio Technologies AB, DIVIO TO 1 B
----------------------------------------------------
Short name:   DIVIO TO 1 B            
----------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019174665            
----------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  281663               
----------------------------------------------------

Terms:   Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during May 23, 2023 - June 5, 2023. 
       however, not lower than 0,15 SEK per share and not higher than 0,28
       SEK per share.                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for          
      1 new B-share in Divio Technologies AB               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscripti June 7, 2023 - June 21, 2023.                    
on period:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    June 19, 2023                            
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden ABon +46 8 528 00
399.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
