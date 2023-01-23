Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, DIVIO TO 1 B (53/23)

At the request of Divio Technologies AB, Divio Technologies AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from Janary 24, 2023. Security name: Divio Technologies AB, DIVIO TO 1 B ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: DIVIO TO 1 B ---------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019174665 ---------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 281663 ---------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during May 23, 2023 - June 5, 2023. however, not lower than 0,15 SEK per share and not higher than 0,28 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B-share in Divio Technologies AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscripti June 7, 2023 - June 21, 2023. on period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last June 19, 2023 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden ABon +46 8 528 00 399.