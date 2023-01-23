Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Chordate Medical Holding AB (56/22)

Trading in Chordate Medical Holding AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is January 25, 2023. Short name: CMH BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019174855 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 278660 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance ABon 040 200 250.