Montag, 23.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Nach Deal mit Milliardenkonzern am Wochenende: Große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn!?
GlobeNewswire
23.01.2023 | 16:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Chordate Medical Holding AB (56/22)

Trading in Chordate Medical Holding AB paid subscription shares is to cease.
The last trading day is January 25, 2023. 

Short name:  CMH BTA   
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019174855
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 278660   
---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra
Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen
Corporate Finance ABon 040 200 250.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
