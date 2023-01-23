Anzeige
Montag, 23.01.2023
Nach Deal mit Milliardenkonzern am Wochenende: Große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn!?
ACCESSWIRE
23.01.2023 | 17:02
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cadence Design Systems: Cadence India's Flagship CSR Initiative, the Cadence Scholarship Program, Recognized

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Monday, January 23, 2023, Press release picture

Best Higher Education Scholarship Program Initiative of the Year 2022

Cadence India's flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the Cadence Scholarship Program, has won the "CSR Times Awards 2022" in the "Education" category. The CSR Times Awards is a prominent CSR award in India.

Thank you, and congratulations to all the students, mentors, employees, and NGO partners, Joining Hands and Concern India Foundation, who have supported the program's growth to what it is today.

About the Program:

The Cadence Scholarship Program is the flagship program of Cadence India's CSR efforts to educate underprivileged students, holistically. With the vision to ensure that these students get a chance to pursue their dreams and utilize their full potential through funding and support, Cadence started the Cadence Scholarship Program in association with Concern India Foundation and Joining Hands in 2016. It focuses on introducing professional/vocational courses to high school graduates, leading to employability.

Mentorship by employees has been critical to the program's success. Strong employee participation has been the differentiator that makes the program unique.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cadence Design Systems on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cadence Design Systems
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cadence-design-systems
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cadence Design Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736264/Cadence-Indias-Flagship-CSR-Initiative-the-Cadence-Scholarship-Program-Recognized

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
