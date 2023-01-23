Cadence Design Systems: Cadence India's Flagship CSR Initiative, the Cadence Scholarship Program, Recognized

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Best Higher Education Scholarship Program Initiative of the Year 2022

Cadence India's flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the Cadence Scholarship Program, has won the "CSR Times Awards 2022" in the "Education" category. The CSR Times Awards is a prominent CSR award in India.

Thank you, and congratulations to all the students, mentors, employees, and NGO partners, Joining Hands and Concern India Foundation, who have supported the program's growth to what it is today.

About the Program:

The Cadence Scholarship Program is the flagship program of Cadence India's CSR efforts to educate underprivileged students, holistically. With the vision to ensure that these students get a chance to pursue their dreams and utilize their full potential through funding and support, Cadence started the Cadence Scholarship Program in association with Concern India Foundation and Joining Hands in 2016. It focuses on introducing professional/vocational courses to high school graduates, leading to employability.

Mentorship by employees has been critical to the program's success. Strong employee participation has been the differentiator that makes the program unique.

