Kharkiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - Fintable, a revolutionary fintech firm founded in Kharkiv, Ukraine, whose office was bombed during the first weeks of the March invasion, is now proud to announce the deployment of its innovative no-code financial automation tool for NGOs in Ukraine. This first-in-class solution aims to enhance the transparency and credibility of non-profit organizations by allowing them to access, analyze, and share their finances without needing coding expertise or needing to produce time-consuming financial audits.

The software solution provided by Fintable is the first of its kind on the market and allows any non-technical team member to program their own workflows, pull transaction data from their bank, and enable complete transparency and accountability of their financial transactions for donors and team members. The app facilitates automated, real-time transparency in the financial metrics of non-profit organizations, which in turn enhances their credibility and efficiency.

Traditionally, NGOs would have to undergo frequent financial audits to prove their credibility to donors. However, the authenticity of this data needs to be verified. The solution invented by Fintable allows users to give stakeholders direct access to live financial metrics without having to share their confidential banking credentials-and without needing to hire software developers. This enables real-time financial audits that can be set up in hours, not weeks or months, as most other solutions require.

Being a company founded and developed in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Fintable has been committed to supporting the humanitarian effort since the war started. Fintable has been directly affected by the war, as the founding team was based in Kharkiv and its office was bombed during the first weeks of the invasion. Nevertheless, the company continues to operate with a team based in Canada and Ukraine. The company's first partnership is already signed with Mission Kharkiv, an NGO currently serving cancer patients and delivering oncology medication to people in the most severely affected areas of war-torn Ukraine. There is a severe shortage of cancer medication in Ukraine. Commenting on the mission, the Canadian-born founder Isa Hasenko said, "I have personally visited the warehouse and seen how Ross and the team work tirelessly and selflessly to make these life-saving medical deliveries. I support them entirely in their mission. Fintable enables transparency for this humanitarian effort, which allows donors to see exactly where their money is going, something that is a first among Ukrainian NGOs."

