HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of Hawai'i Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per common share of $5.48 for the full year of 2022, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $6.25 for the full year of 2021. Net income for the year was $225.8 million, down 10.9% from the previous year. Return on average assets for the full year of 2022 was 0.98%, compared to 1.14% in 2021. Return on average common equity for the full year of 2022 was 17.83% compared to 17.92% in 2021.

Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.50, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $1.28 in the previous quarter and $1.55 in the same quarter last year. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $61.3 million, up 16.1% from the third quarter of 2022 and down 4.0% from the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase from the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a one-time charge in the third quarter related to our agreement to sell assets that terminated certain leveraged leases.

"Bank of Hawai'i ended 2022 with strong financial performance," said Peter Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. "As we look forward into 2023, we are well positioned for a challenging environment, thanks to our leading market position, superior credit quality, disciplined expense management, and strong liquidity and capital."

Financial Highlights

The return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.05% compared with 0.91% in the previous quarter and 1.12% in the same quarter of 2021.

The return on average common equity for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 21.28% compared with 16.98% in the previous quarter and 17.40% in the same quarter of 2021.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $140.7 million, a decrease of 0.6% from the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 11.4% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest margin was 2.60% in the fourth quarter of 2022, unchanged from the previous quarter and an increase of 26 basis points from the same quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income and margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year was due to the higher rate environment and strong loan growth over the year.

There was a $0.2 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with no provision in the previous quarter and a net benefit of $9.7 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Noninterest income was $41.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 34.3% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 3.3% from the same quarter of 2021. Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2022 included a one-time pre-tax charge of $6.9 million related to our agreement to sell assets that terminated leveraged leases related to 31 locomotives. In addition, noninterest income in the third quarter also included a negative adjustment of $0.9 million related to a change in the Visa Class B conversion ratio.

Noninterest expense was $102.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 2.9% from the previous quarter and an increase of 1.0% from the same quarter of 2021. Noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2022 included $1.8 million in separation expenses.

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 22.4% compared with 20.7% in the previous quarter and 17.1% during the same quarter of 2021. The lower effective tax rate in the prior quarter was primarily due to tax benefits related to the aforementioned agreement to sell assets that terminated certain leveraged leases. The lower effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 included a $3.6 million benefit due to larger than expected tax credits from 2020 and a reduction in the valuation allowance related to low-income housing partnerships.



Asset Quality

The Company's overall asset quality remained strong during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total non-performing assets were $12.6 million at December 31, 2022, down $1.2 million from September 30, 2022 and down $6.3 million from December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.09% at the end of the quarter, a decrease of 1 basis point from the end of the prior quarter and a decrease of 6 basis points from the same quarter of 2021.

Net loan and lease charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2022 were $1.9 million or 0.05% annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2022 were comprised of charge-offs of $3.2 million partially offset by recoveries of $1.4 million. Compared to the prior quarter, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $0.7 million or 2 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding. Compared to the same quarter of 2021, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $1.2 million or 3 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $144.4 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $2.0 million from September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $13.4 million from December 31, 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.06% at the end of the quarter, down 4 basis points from the end of the prior quarter and down 23 basis points from the end of the same quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $23.6 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of 2.0% from September 30, 2022 and an increase of 3.6% from December 31, 2021.

The investment securities portfolio was $8.3 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of 4.7% from September 30, 2022 and a decrease of 7.9% from December 31, 2021. The investment portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises.

Total loans and leases were $13.6 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of 2.4% from September 30, 2022 and an increase of 11.3% from December 31, 2021. Total loans and leases excluding PPP loans were $13.6 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of 2.5% from September 30, 2022 and an increase of 12.3% from December 31, 2021.

Total deposits were $20.6 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of 1.3% from September 30, 2022 and an increase of 1.3% from December 31, 2021.

Capital and Dividends

The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.15% at December 31, 2022 compared with 12.72% at September 30, 2022 and 13.56% at December 31, 2021.

The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 7.37% at December 31, 2022 compared with 7.28% at September 30, 2022 and 7.32% at December 31, 2021.

The Company repurchased 192.3 thousand shares of common stock at a total cost of $15.0 million under its share repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2022 at an average cost of $77.77 per share repurchased. The Company's Board of Directors increased the authorization under the share repurchase program by an additional $100.0 million. Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $135.9 million at January 20, 2023.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on March 14, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2023.

On January 4, 2023, the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share, on its preferred stock. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "BOH.PRA." The dividend will be payable on February 1, 2023 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock at the close of business on January 17, 2023.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawai'i, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawai'i Corporation, see the Company's web site, www.boh.com. Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is a trade name of Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights Table 1 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 For the Period: Operating Results Net Interest Income $ 140,738 $ 141,655 $ 126,388 $ 540,558 $ 497,290 Provision for Credit Losses 200 - (9,700 ) (7,800 ) (50,500 ) Total Noninterest Income 41,172 30,660 42,574 157,541 171,353 Total Noninterest Expense 102,703 105,749 101,678 415,265 393,589 Pre-Provision Net Revenue 79,207 66,566 67,284 282,834 275,054 Net Income 61,307 52,801 63,837 225,804 253,372 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders 59,338 50,832 61,868 217,928 250,397 Basic Earnings Per Common Share 1.51 1.28 1.56 5.50 6.29 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.50 1.28 1.55 5.48 6.25 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.70 0.70 0.70 2.80 2.74 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 1.05 % 0.91 % 1.12 % 0.98 % 1.14 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 18.91 15.31 15.92 16.10 16.94 Return on Average Common Equity 21.28 16.98 17.40 17.83 17.92 Efficiency Ratio 1 56.46 61.37 60.18 59.49 58.86 Net Interest Margin 2 2.60 2.60 2.34 2.50 2.36 Dividend Payout Ratio 3 46.36 54.69 44.87 50.91 43.56 Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 5.56 5.91 7.02 6.10 6.73 Average Balances Average Loans and Leases $ 13,452,791 $ 13,126,717 $ 12,086,705 $ 12,896,510 $ 12,023,669 Average Assets 23,147,398 23,135,820 22,666,280 23,006,671 22,227,156 Average Deposits 20,341,327 20,863,681 20,222,470 20,550,739 19,771,147 Average Shareholders' Equity 1,286,291 1,367,946 1,590,600 1,402,533 1,495,586 Per Share of Common Stock Book Value $ 28.54 $ 27.55 $ 35.57 $ 28.54 $ 35.57 Tangible Book Value 27.75 26.76 34.78 27.75 34.78 Market Value Closing 77.56 76.12 83.76 77.56 83.76 High 82.87 85.45 88.96 92.38 99.10 Low 70.15 70.89 78.73 70.15 75.65 December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 As of Period End: Balance Sheet Totals Loans and Leases $ 13,646,420 $ 13,321,606 $ 12,259,076 Total Assets 23,606,877 23,134,040 22,784,941 Total Deposits 20,615,696 20,888,773 20,360,108 Other Debt 410,294 10,319 10,391 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,316,995 1,282,384 1,611,611 Asset Quality Non-Performing Assets $ 12,647 $ 13,868 $ 18,966 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases 144,439 146,436 157,821 Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 4 1.06 % 1.10 % 1.29 % Capital Ratios 5 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 10.92 % 11.42 % 12.12 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.15 12.72 13.56 Total Capital Ratio 13.17 13.82 14.81 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 7.37 7.28 7.32 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 5.58 5.54 7.07 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 6 4.69 4.64 6.15 Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 6 7.76 7.97 11.44 Non-Financial Data Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,076 2,115 2,056 Branches 51 51 54 ATMs 320 316 307

1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income). 2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets. 3 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. 4 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases. 5 Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2022 are preliminary. 6 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is defined by the Company as common shareholders' equity minus goodwill. See Table 2 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Table 2 December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 1,316,995 $ 1,282,384 $ 1,611,611 Less: Preferred Stock 180,000 180,000 180,000 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Common Equity $ 1,105,478 $ 1,070,867 $ 1,400,094 Total Assets 23,606,877 23,134,040 22,784,941 Less: Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Assets $ 23,575,360 $ 23,102,523 $ 22,753,424 Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance with prescribed regulatory requirements 1 $ 14,238,798 $ 13,428,188 $ 12,236,805 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 5.58 % 5.54 % 7.07 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 4.69 % 4.64 % 6.15 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 1 12.15 % 12.72 % 13.56 % Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 1 7.76 % 7.97 % 11.44 %

1 Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2022 are preliminary.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Table 3 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases $ 128,683 $ 115,013 $ 97,853 $ 439,798 $ 398,616 Income on Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 18,476 16,995 15,850 70,555 64,550 Held-to-Maturity 23,708 20,243 18,325 81,490 61,955 Deposits 13 10 1 32 10 Funds Sold 1,093 2,335 104 4,274 883 Other 340 322 176 1,217 702 Total Interest Income 172,313 154,918 132,309 597,366 526,716 Interest Expense Deposits 23,494 10,296 2,898 39,678 15,216 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 4,289 2,745 2,834 12,600 13,260 Funds Purchased 318 40 6 417 7 Short-Term Borrowings 1,978 - - 2,070 - Other Debt 1,496 182 183 2,043 943 Total Interest Expense 31,575 13,263 5,921 56,808 29,426 Net Interest Income 140,738 141,655 126,388 540,558 497,290 Provision for Credit Losses 200 - (9,700 ) (7,800 ) (50,500 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 140,538 141,655 136,088 548,358 547,790 Noninterest Income Trust and Asset Management 10,652 10,418 11,693 43,803 46,068 Mortgage Banking 991 1,002 2,908 5,980 14,964 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 7,513 7,526 6,861 29,620 25,564 Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges 13,906 13,863 14,439 54,914 55,457 Investment Securities Losses, Net (1,124 ) (2,147 ) (1,258 ) (6,111 ) (1,297 ) Annuity and Insurance 1,087 1,034 876 3,782 3,224 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 2,475 2,486 1,907 9,968 7,784 Other 5,672 (3,522 ) 5,148 15,585 19,589 Total Noninterest Income 41,172 30,660 42,574 157,541 171,353 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Benefits 57,639 59,938 59,434 235,270 228,293 Net Occupancy 9,499 10,186 9,028 39,441 26,244 Net Equipment 9,942 9,736 9,105 38,374 35,703 Data Processing 4,579 4,616 4,696 18,362 20,297 Professional Fees 3,958 3,799 3,427 14,557 12,895 FDIC Insurance 1,774 1,680 1,619 6,546 6,536 Other 15,312 15,794 14,369 62,715 63,621 Total Noninterest Expense 102,703 105,749 101,678 415,265 393,589 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 79,007 66,566 76,984 290,634 325,554 Provision for Income Taxes 17,700 13,765 13,147 64,830 72,182 Net Income $ 61,307 $ 52,801 $ 63,837 $ 225,804 $ 253,372 Preferred Stock Dividends 1,969 1,969 1,969 7,877 2,975 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 59,338 $ 50,832 $ 61,868 $ 217,927 $ 250,397 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.51 $ 1.28 $ 1.56 $ 5.50 $ 6.29 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.50 $ 1.28 $ 1.55 $ 5.48 $ 6.25 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 2.80 $ 2.74 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares 39,395,338 39,567,047 39,741,063 39,601,089 39,837,798 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 39,618,896 39,758,209 39,955,525 39,788,002 40,053,664

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Table 4 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income $ 61,307 $ 52,801 $ 63,837 $ 225,804 $ 253,372 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investment Securities 5,677 (79,600 ) (26,244 ) (376,694 ) (83,958 ) Defined Benefit Plans 7,359 354 8,430 8,418 9,754 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 13,036 (79,246 ) (17,814 ) (368,276 ) (74,204 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 74,343 $ (26,445 ) $ 46,023 $ (142,472 ) $ 179,168

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Condition Table 5 December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 3,724 $ 5,429 $ 2,571 Funds Sold 81,364 402,714 361,536 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 2,844,823 2,424,608 4,276,056 Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $4,615,393; $4,668,074; and $4,646,619) 5,414,139 5,461,160 4,694,780 Loans Held for Sale 1,035 418 26,746 Loans and Leases 13,646,420 13,321,606 12,259,076 Allowance for Credit Losses (144,439 ) (146,436 ) (157,821 ) Net Loans and Leases 13,501,981 13,175,170 12,101,255 Total Earning Assets 21,847,066 21,469,499 21,462,944 Cash and Due from Banks 316,679 247,506 196,327 Premises and Equipment, Net 206,777 208,251 199,393 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 92,307 94,613 95,621 Accrued Interest Receivable 61,002 50,143 45,242 Foreclosed Real Estate 1,040 1,040 2,332 Mortgage Servicing Rights 22,619 23,104 22,251 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 453,882 451,407 344,587 Other Assets 573,988 556,960 384,727 Total Assets $ 23,606,877 $ 23,134,040 $ 22,784,941 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-Bearing Demand $ 6,714,982 $ 7,300,157 $ 7,275,287 Interest-Bearing Demand 4,232,567 4,399,625 4,628,567 Savings 7,962,410 7,954,006 7,456,165 Time 1,705,737 1,234,985 1,000,089 Total Deposits 20,615,696 20,888,773 20,360,108 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 725,490 425,490 450,490 Other Debt 410,294 10,319 10,391 Operating Lease Liabilities 100,526 102,705 103,210 Retirement Benefits Payable 26,991 37,053 38,494 Accrued Interest Payable 9,698 3,405 2,499 Taxes Payable 7,104 13,527 11,901 Other Liabilities 394,083 370,384 196,237 Total Liabilities 22,289,882 21,851,656 21,173,330 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares; issued / outstanding: December 31, 2022; September 30, 2022; and December 31, 2021 - 180,000) 180,000 180,000 180,000 Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued / outstanding: December 31, 2022 - 58,733,625 / 39,835,750; September 30, 2022 - 58,728,796 / 40,011,473; and December 31, 2021 - 58,554,669 / 40,253,193) 582 582 581 Capital Surplus 620,578 615,985 602,508 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (434,658 ) (447,694 ) (66,382 ) Retained Earnings 2,055,912 2,024,641 1,950,375 Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: December 31, 2022 - 18,897,875; September 30, 2022 - 18,717,323; and December 31, 2021 - 18,301,476) (1,105,419 ) (1,091,130 ) (1,055,471 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,316,995 1,282,384 1,611,611 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 23,606,877 $ 23,134,040 $ 22,784,941

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity Table 6 Accumulated Other Preferred Common Comprehensive Shares Preferred Shares Common Capital Income Retained Treasury (dollars in thousands) Outstanding Stock Outstanding Stock Surplus (Loss) Earnings Stock Total Balance as of December 31, 2020 - $ - 40,119,312 $ 580 $ 591,360 $ 7,822 $ 1,811,979 $ (1,037,234 ) $ 1,374,507 Net Income - - - - - - 253,372 - 253,372 Other Comprehensive Loss - - - - - (74,204 ) - - (74,204 ) Share-Based Compensation - - - - 13,267 - - - 13,267 Preferred Stock Issued, Net 180,000 180,000 - - (4,513 ) - - - 175,487 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans and Related Tax Benefits - - 507,121 1 2,394 - (1,368 ) 13,021 14,048 Common Stock Repurchased - - (373,240 ) - - - - (31,258 ) (31,258 ) Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.74 per share) - - - - - - (110,633 ) - (110,633 ) Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock - - - - - - (2,975 ) - (2,975 ) Balance as of December 31, 2021 180,000 $ 180,000 40,253,193 $ 581 $ 602,508 $ (66,382 ) $ 1,950,375 $ (1,055,471 ) $ 1,611,611 Net Income - - - - - - 225,804 - 225,804 Other Comprehensive Loss - - - - - (368,276 ) - - (368,276 ) Share-Based Compensation - - - - 16,066 - - - 16,066 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans and Related Tax Benefits - - 272,007 1 2,004 - 167 5,115 7,287 Common Stock Repurchased - - (689,450 ) - - - - (55,063 ) (55,063 ) Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.80 per share) - - - - - - (112,557 ) - (112,557 ) Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock - - - - - - (7,877 ) - (7,877 ) Balance as of December 31, 2022 180,000 $ 180,000 39,835,750 $ 582 $ 620,578 $ (434,658 ) $ 2,055,912 $ (1,105,419 ) $ 1,316,995

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1 Table 7a Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2.2 $ - 2.32 % $ 2.9 $ - 1.32 % $ 2.2 $ - 0.05 % Funds Sold 118.1 1.2 3.62 411.8 2.3 2.22 273.2 0.1 0.15 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 2,593.5 18.4 2.83 3,481.9 17.0 1.95 4,308.6 15.8 1.47 Non-Taxable 7.5 0.1 4.14 2.5 - 1.56 5.8 0.1 3.67 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 5,401.9 23.5 1.74 4,645.7 20.1 1.73 4,757.4 18.1 1.52 Non-Taxable 35.4 0.2 2.10 35.6 0.2 2.10 58.0 0.3 2.31 Total Investment Securities 8,038.3 42.2 2.10 8,165.7 37.3 1.82 9,129.8 34.3 1.50 Loans Held for Sale 3.3 - 5.65 4.3 0.1 4.46 20.8 0.1 2.85 Loans and Leases 3 Commercial and Industrial 1,379.9 14.8 4.25 1,353.8 12.5 3.66 1,297.0 8.9 2.72 Paycheck Protection Program 21.3 0.1 2.30 28.0 0.2 3.02 181.0 5.7 12.55 Commercial Mortgage 3,627.4 40.6 4.44 3,530.9 33.3 3.74 3,075.1 22.2 2.86 Construction 246.9 3.3 5.29 233.0 2.8 4.81 246.8 2.2 3.50 Commercial Lease Financing 72.0 0.3 1.49 89.1 0.4 1.58 107.4 0.3 1.12 Residential Mortgage 4,617.9 38.9 3.37 4,526.6 37.4 3.30 4,293.6 33.9 3.16 Home Equity 2,207.7 17.9 3.23 2,144.8 16.4 3.04 1,757.8 12.8 2.88 Automobile 851.1 7.0 3.29 795.5 6.4 3.19 730.2 6.1 3.34 Other 4 428.6 6.1 5.64 425.0 5.9 5.48 397.8 5.8 5.79 Total Loans and Leases 13,452.8 129.0 3.81 13,126.7 115.3 3.49 12,086.7 97.9 3.22 Other 50.1 0.4 2.72 36.9 0.3 3.49 34.4 0.2 2.05 Total Earning Assets 21,664.8 172.8 3.17 21,748.3 155.3 2.84 21,547.1 132.6 2.45 Cash and Due from Banks 244.3 233.5 231.3 Other Assets 1,238.3 1,154.0 887.9 Total Assets $ 23,147.4 $ 23,135.8 $ 22,666.3 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 4,131.4 3.5 0.33 $ 4,286.0 1.4 0.13 $ 4,685.7 0.7 0.06 Savings 7,869.9 13.4 0.68 7,962.0 6.6 0.33 7,443.2 1.2 0.06 Time 1,467.7 6.6 1.78 1,146.9 2.3 0.79 1,019.2 1.0 0.40 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 13,469.0 23.5 0.69 13,394.9 10.3 0.30 13,148.1 2.9 0.09 Short-Term Borrowings 234.9 2.3 3.82 4.9 0.1 3.17 18.5 - 0.13 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 594.5 4.3 2.82 425.5 2.7 2.52 450.5 2.8 2.46 Other Debt 137.5 1.5 4.32 10.3 0.2 7.05 10.4 0.2 7.05 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 14,435.9 31.6 0.87 13,835.6 13.3 0.38 13,627.5 5.9 0.17 Net Interest Income $ 141.2 $ 142.0 $ 126.7 Interest Rate Spread 2.30 % 2.46 % 2.28 % Net Interest Margin 2.60 % 2.60 % 2.34 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 6,872.3 7,468.8 7,074.4 Other Liabilities 552.9 463.5 373.8 Shareholders' Equity 1,286.3 1,367.9 1,590.6 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 23,147.4 $ 23,135.8 $ 22,666.3

1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report. 2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $433,000, $343,000, and $280,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. 3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1 Table 7b Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 3.0 $ - 1.05 % $ 2.7 $ - 0.36 % Funds Sold 260.5 4.3 1.64 692.4 0.9 0.13 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 3,644.2 70.5 1.93 4,266.9 64.2 1.50 Non-Taxable 4.0 0.1 2.92 10.1 0.4 4.21 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 4,750.0 80.9 1.70 3,988.1 61.0 1.53 Non-Taxable 35.6 0.7 2.10 50.7 1.2 2.41 Total Investment Securities 8,433.8 152.2 1.80 8,315.8 126.8 1.53 Loans Held for Sale 6.9 0.3 3.70 24.3 0.7 2.82 Loans and Leases 3 Commercial and Industrial 1,349.3 46.2 3.42 1,285.1 37.1 2.88 Paycheck Protection Program 44.0 2.7 6.07 453.9 25.7 5.67 Commercial Mortgage 3,420.1 121.9 3.56 2,940.0 86.7 2.95 Construction 232.6 10.6 4.56 271.6 9.5 3.50 Commercial Lease Financing 88.5 1.3 1.49 107.2 1.5 1.42 Residential Mortgage 4,484.2 147.4 3.29 4,232.4 140.1 3.31 Home Equity 2,072.2 62.1 3.00 1,637.1 49.6 3.03 Automobile 786.1 25.4 3.23 717.0 24.6 3.43 Other 4 419.5 23.0 5.49 379.4 23.9 6.30 Total Loans and Leases 12,896.5 440.6 3.42 12,023.7 398.7 3.32 Other 40.5 1.2 3.01 32.9 0.7 2.13 Total Earning Assets 21,641.2 598.6 2.77 21,091.8 527.8 2.50 Cash and Due from Banks 237.4 252.5 Other Assets 1,128.1 882.9 Total Assets $ 23,006.7 $ 22,227.2 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 4,377.1 6.1 0.14 $ 4,509.8 2.7 0.06 Savings 7,767.7 22.9 0.30 7,421.9 6.2 0.08 Time 1,135.5 10.7 0.94 1,331.8 6.3 0.47 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 13,280.3 39.7 0.30 13,263.5 15.2 0.11 Short-Term Borrowings 77.1 2.5 3.23 5.2 - 0.13 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 479.8 12.6 2.63 541.9 13.3 2.45 Other Debt 42.4 2.0 4.82 27.7 0.9 3.41 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,879.6 56.8 0.41 13,838.3 29.4 0.21 Net Interest Income $ 541.8 $ 498.4 Interest Rate Spread 2.36 % 2.29 % Net Interest Margin 2.50 % 2.36 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 7,270.4 6,507.6 Other Liabilities 454.2 385.7 Shareholders' Equity 1,402.5 1,495.6 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 23,006.7 $ 22,227.2

1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report. 2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1,251,000 and $1,116,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8a Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to September 30, 2022 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ (2.1 ) $ 1.0 $ (1.1 ) Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable (5.1 ) 6.5 1.4 Non-Taxable 0.1 - 0.1 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 3.2 0.2 3.4 Total Investment Securities (1.8 ) 6.7 4.9 Loans Held for Sale (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 0.3 2.0 2.3 Paycheck Protection Program (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Commercial Mortgage 0.9 6.4 7.3 Construction 0.2 0.3 0.5 Commercial Lease Financing (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Residential Mortgage 0.8 0.7 1.5 Home Equity 0.5 1.0 1.5 Automobile 0.4 0.2 0.6 Other 2 - 0.2 0.2 Total Loans and Leases 2.9 10.8 13.7 Other 0.4 (0.3 ) 0.1 Total Change in Interest Income (0.7 ) 18.2 17.5 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand - 2.1 2.1 Savings (0.1 ) 6.9 6.8 Time 0.8 3.5 4.3 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.7 12.5 13.2 Short-Term Borrowings 2.2 - 2.2 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 1.2 0.4 1.6 Other Debt 1.4 (0.1 ) 1.3 Total Change in Interest Expense 5.5 12.8 18.3 Change in Net Interest Income $ (6.2 ) $ 5.4 $ (0.8 )

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8b Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to December 31, 2021 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ (0.1 ) $ 1.2 $ 1.1 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable (8.1 ) 10.7 2.6 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 2.6 2.8 5.4 Non-Taxable (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Total Investment Securities (5.6 ) 13.5 7.9 Loans Held for Sale (0.2 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 0.6 5.3 5.9 Paycheck Protection Program (2.9 ) (2.7 ) (5.6 ) Commercial Mortgage 4.5 13.9 18.4 Construction - 1.1 1.1 Commercial Lease Financing (0.1 ) 0.1 - Residential Mortgage 2.7 2.3 5.0 Home Equity 3.5 1.6 5.1 Automobile 1.0 (0.1 ) 0.9 Other 2 0.4 (0.1 ) 0.3 Total Loans and Leases 9.7 21.4 31.1 Other 0.1 0.1 0.2 Total Change in Interest Income 3.9 36.3 40.2 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand (0.1 ) 2.9 2.8 Savings 0.1 12.1 12.2 Time 0.6 5.0 5.6 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.6 20.0 20.6 Short-Term Borrowings 0.7 1.6 2.3 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 1.0 0.5 1.5 Other Debt 1.4 (0.1 ) 1.3 Total Change in Interest Expense 3.7 22.0 25.7 Change in Net Interest Income $ 0.2 $ 14.3 $ 14.5

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8c Year Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to December 31, 2021 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ (0.9 ) $ 4.3 $ 3.4 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable (10.3 ) 16.6 6.3 Non-Taxable (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable 12.5 7.4 19.9 Non-Taxable (0.3 ) (0.2 ) (0.5 ) Total Investment Securities 1.7 23.7 25.4 Loans Held for Sale (0.6 ) 0.2 (0.4 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 1.9 7.2 9.1 Paycheck Protection Program (24.8 ) 1.8 (23.0 ) Commercial Mortgage 15.5 19.7 35.2 Construction (1.5 ) 2.6 1.1 Commercial Lease Financing (0.2 ) - (0.2 ) Residential Mortgage 8.3 (1.0 ) 7.3 Home Equity 13.1 (0.6 ) 12.5 Automobile 2.3 (1.5 ) 0.8 Other 2 2.3 (3.2 ) (0.9 ) Total Loans and Leases 16.9 25.0 41.9 Other 0.2 0.3 0.5 Total Change in Interest Income 17.3 53.5 70.8 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand (0.1 ) 3.5 3.4 Savings 0.3 16.4 16.7 Time (1.0 ) 5.4 4.4 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (0.8 ) 25.3 24.5 Short-Term Borrowings 0.9 1.6 2.5 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase (1.6 ) 0.9 (0.7 ) Other Debt 0.6 0.5 1.1 Total Change in Interest Expense (0.9 ) 28.3 27.4 Change in Net Interest Income $ 18.2 $ 25.2 $ 43.4

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Salaries and Benefits Table 9 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Salaries $ 37,395 $ 37,792 $ 35,758 $ 146,840 $ 135,416 Incentive Compensation 5,356 5,885 6,699 23,425 22,462 Share-Based Compensation 3,901 3,558 3,396 15,220 12,489 Commission Expense 830 1,005 2,094 4,708 8,901 Retirement and Other Benefits 4,065 4,448 4,661 17,242 20,213 Payroll Taxes 2,591 2,826 2,585 13,395 12,404 Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance 3,528 2,605 3,981 11,958 12,831 Separation Expense (27 ) 1,819 260 2,482 3,577 Total Salaries and Benefits $ 57,639 $ 59,938 $ 59,434 $ 235,270 $ 228,293

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances Table 10 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 1,389,066 $ 1,368,966 $ 1,323,830 $ 1,354,757 $ 1,361,921 Paycheck Protection Program 19,579 22,955 31,964 57,809 126,779 Commercial Mortgage 3,725,542 3,591,943 3,464,126 3,257,689 3,152,130 Construction 260,825 236,498 246,177 248,363 220,254 Lease Financing 69,491 73,989 89,535 98,107 105,108 Total Commercial 5,464,503 5,294,351 5,155,632 5,016,725 4,966,192 Consumer Residential Mortgage 4,653,072 4,585,723 4,486,571 4,405,718 4,309,602 Home Equity 2,225,950 2,185,484 2,101,612 1,958,285 1,836,588 Automobile 870,396 820,640 775,065 742,934 736,565 Other 1 432,499 435,408 432,693 420,830 410,129 Total Consumer 8,181,917 8,027,255 7,795,941 7,527,767 7,292,884 Total Loans and Leases $ 13,646,420 $ 13,321,606 $ 12,951,573 $ 12,544,492 $ 12,259,076 Deposits December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Consumer $ 10,304,335 $ 10,507,946 $ 10,554,121 $ 10,654,192 $ 10,438,844 Commercial 8,569,670 8,841,781 8,824,609 8,818,477 8,641,932 Public and Other 1,741,691 1,539,046 1,646,951 1,243,618 1,279,332 Total Deposits $ 20,615,696 $ 20,888,773 $ 21,025,681 $ 20,716,287 $ 20,360,108

1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 11 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Non-Performing Assets Non-Accrual Loans and Leases Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 37 $ 49 $ 85 $ 99 $ 243 Commercial Mortgage 3,309 3,396 3,462 8,065 8,205 Total Commercial 3,346 3,445 3,547 8,164 8,448 Consumer Residential Mortgage 4,239 4,945 5,179 3,845 3,305 Home Equity 4,022 4,438 4,435 5,638 4,881 Total Consumer 8,261 9,383 9,614 9,483 8,186 Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 11,607 12,828 13,161 17,647 16,634 Foreclosed Real Estate 1,040 1,040 2,332 2,332 2,332 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 12,647 $ 13,868 $ 15,493 $ 19,979 $ 18,966 Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ - $ - $ - $ 22 $ - Total Commercial - - - 22 - Consumer Residential Mortgage 2,429 3,279 2,638 4,113 3,159 Home Equity 1,673 1,061 2,029 2,722 3,456 Automobile 589 467 359 504 729 Other 1 683 513 508 649 426 Total Consumer 5,374 5,320 5,534 7,988 7,770 Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 5,374 $ 5,320 $ 5,534 $ 8,010 $ 7,770 Restructured Loans on Accrual Status and Not Past Due 90 Days or More $ 43,658 $ 44,641 $ 46,024 $ 54,136 $ 60,519 Total Loans and Leases $ 13,646,420 $ 13,321,606 $ 12,951,573 $ 12,544,492 $ 12,259,076 Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.14 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.15 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.07 % Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.16 % 0.17 % Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.14 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.22 % 0.22 % Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets Balance at Beginning of Quarter $ 13,868 $ 15,493 $ 19,979 $ 18,966 $ 20,620 Additions 704 489 2,293 2,243 357 Reductions Payments (1,605 ) (706 ) (5,511 ) (1,230 ) (972 ) Return to Accrual Status (301 ) (116 ) (1,267 ) - (1,038 ) Sales of Foreclosed Real Estate - (1,292 ) - - - Charge-offs / Write-downs (19 ) - (1 ) - (1 ) Total Reductions (1,925 ) (2,114 ) (6,779 ) (1,230 ) (2,011 ) Balance at End of Quarter $ 12,647 $ 13,868 $ 15,493 $ 19,979 $ 18,966

1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.