HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of Hawai'i Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per common share of $5.48 for the full year of 2022, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $6.25 for the full year of 2021. Net income for the year was $225.8 million, down 10.9% from the previous year. Return on average assets for the full year of 2022 was 0.98%, compared to 1.14% in 2021. Return on average common equity for the full year of 2022 was 17.83% compared to 17.92% in 2021.
Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.50, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $1.28 in the previous quarter and $1.55 in the same quarter last year. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $61.3 million, up 16.1% from the third quarter of 2022 and down 4.0% from the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase from the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a one-time charge in the third quarter related to our agreement to sell assets that terminated certain leveraged leases.
"Bank of Hawai'i ended 2022 with strong financial performance," said Peter Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. "As we look forward into 2023, we are well positioned for a challenging environment, thanks to our leading market position, superior credit quality, disciplined expense management, and strong liquidity and capital."
Financial Highlights
- The return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.05% compared with 0.91% in the previous quarter and 1.12% in the same quarter of 2021.
- The return on average common equity for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 21.28% compared with 16.98% in the previous quarter and 17.40% in the same quarter of 2021.
- Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $140.7 million, a decrease of 0.6% from the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 11.4% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest margin was 2.60% in the fourth quarter of 2022, unchanged from the previous quarter and an increase of 26 basis points from the same quarter of 2021.
- The increase in net interest income and margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year was due to the higher rate environment and strong loan growth over the year.
- There was a $0.2 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with no provision in the previous quarter and a net benefit of $9.7 million in the same quarter of 2021.
- Noninterest income was $41.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 34.3% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 3.3% from the same quarter of 2021.
- Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2022 included a one-time pre-tax charge of $6.9 million related to our agreement to sell assets that terminated leveraged leases related to 31 locomotives. In addition, noninterest income in the third quarter also included a negative adjustment of $0.9 million related to a change in the Visa Class B conversion ratio.
- Noninterest expense was $102.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 2.9% from the previous quarter and an increase of 1.0% from the same quarter of 2021.
- Noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2022 included $1.8 million in separation expenses.
- The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 22.4% compared with 20.7% in the previous quarter and 17.1% during the same quarter of 2021.
- The lower effective tax rate in the prior quarter was primarily due to tax benefits related to the aforementioned agreement to sell assets that terminated certain leveraged leases.
- The lower effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 included a $3.6 million benefit due to larger than expected tax credits from 2020 and a reduction in the valuation allowance related to low-income housing partnerships.
Asset Quality
The Company's overall asset quality remained strong during the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Total non-performing assets were $12.6 million at December 31, 2022, down $1.2 million from September 30, 2022 and down $6.3 million from December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.09% at the end of the quarter, a decrease of 1 basis point from the end of the prior quarter and a decrease of 6 basis points from the same quarter of 2021.
- Net loan and lease charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2022 were $1.9 million or 0.05% annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding.
- Net loan and lease charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2022 were comprised of charge-offs of $3.2 million partially offset by recoveries of $1.4 million.
- Compared to the prior quarter, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $0.7 million or 2 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.
- Compared to the same quarter of 2021, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $1.2 million or 3 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $144.4 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $2.0 million from September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $13.4 million from December 31, 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.06% at the end of the quarter, down 4 basis points from the end of the prior quarter and down 23 basis points from the end of the same quarter of 2021.
Balance Sheet
- Total assets were $23.6 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of 2.0% from September 30, 2022 and an increase of 3.6% from December 31, 2021.
- The investment securities portfolio was $8.3 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of 4.7% from September 30, 2022 and a decrease of 7.9% from December 31, 2021.
- The investment portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises.
- Total loans and leases were $13.6 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of 2.4% from September 30, 2022 and an increase of 11.3% from December 31, 2021.
- Total loans and leases excluding PPP loans were $13.6 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of 2.5% from September 30, 2022 and an increase of 12.3% from December 31, 2021.
- Total deposits were $20.6 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of 1.3% from September 30, 2022 and an increase of 1.3% from December 31, 2021.
Capital and Dividends
- The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.15% at December 31, 2022 compared with 12.72% at September 30, 2022 and 13.56% at December 31, 2021.
- The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 7.37% at December 31, 2022 compared with 7.28% at September 30, 2022 and 7.32% at December 31, 2021.
- The Company repurchased 192.3 thousand shares of common stock at a total cost of $15.0 million under its share repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2022 at an average cost of $77.77 per share repurchased.
- The Company's Board of Directors increased the authorization under the share repurchase program by an additional $100.0 million. Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $135.9 million at January 20, 2023.
- The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on March 14, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2023.
- On January 4, 2023, the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share, on its preferred stock. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "BOH.PRA." The dividend will be payable on February 1, 2023 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock at the close of business on January 17, 2023.
Conference Call Information
The Company will review its fourth quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The live call, including a slide presentation, will be accessible on the investor relations link of Bank of Hawai'i Corporation's website, www.boh.com.
- The webcast can be accessed via the link below: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdfc785c2e350424681d5c04507f9b94f.
- A replay of the conference call will be available for one year beginning approximately 11:00 a.m. Hawaii Time on Monday, January 23, 2023. The replay will be accessible via the same link. In addition, the replay will be available on the Company's website, www.boh.com.
Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawai'i, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawai'i Corporation, see the Company's web site, www.boh.com. Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is a trade name of Bank of Hawaii Corporation.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Financial Highlights
|Table 1
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
|For the Period:
|Operating Results
|Net Interest Income
$
140,738
$
141,655
$
126,388
$
540,558
$
497,290
|Provision for Credit Losses
200
-
(9,700
)
(7,800
)
(50,500
)
|Total Noninterest Income
41,172
30,660
42,574
157,541
171,353
|Total Noninterest Expense
102,703
105,749
101,678
415,265
393,589
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue
79,207
66,566
67,284
282,834
275,054
|Net Income
61,307
52,801
63,837
225,804
253,372
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
59,338
50,832
61,868
217,928
250,397
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
1.51
1.28
1.56
5.50
6.29
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
1.50
1.28
1.55
5.48
6.25
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
0.70
0.70
0.70
2.80
2.74
|Performance Ratios
|Return on Average Assets
1.05
%
0.91
%
1.12
%
0.98
%
1.14
%
|Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
18.91
15.31
15.92
16.10
16.94
|Return on Average Common Equity
21.28
16.98
17.40
17.83
17.92
|Efficiency Ratio 1
56.46
61.37
60.18
59.49
58.86
|Net Interest Margin 2
2.60
2.60
2.34
2.50
2.36
|Dividend Payout Ratio 3
46.36
54.69
44.87
50.91
43.56
|Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
5.56
5.91
7.02
6.10
6.73
|Average Balances
|Average Loans and Leases
$
13,452,791
$
13,126,717
$
12,086,705
$
12,896,510
$
12,023,669
|Average Assets
23,147,398
23,135,820
22,666,280
23,006,671
22,227,156
|Average Deposits
20,341,327
20,863,681
20,222,470
20,550,739
19,771,147
|Average Shareholders' Equity
1,286,291
1,367,946
1,590,600
1,402,533
1,495,586
|Per Share of Common Stock
|Book Value
$
28.54
$
27.55
$
35.57
$
28.54
$
35.57
|Tangible Book Value
27.75
26.76
34.78
27.75
34.78
|Market Value
|Closing
77.56
76.12
83.76
77.56
83.76
|High
82.87
85.45
88.96
92.38
99.10
|Low
70.15
70.89
78.73
70.15
75.65
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
2022
2022
2021
|As of Period End:
|Balance Sheet Totals
|Loans and Leases
$
13,646,420
$
13,321,606
$
12,259,076
|Total Assets
23,606,877
23,134,040
22,784,941
|Total Deposits
20,615,696
20,888,773
20,360,108
|Other Debt
410,294
10,319
10,391
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,316,995
1,282,384
1,611,611
|Asset Quality
|Non-Performing Assets
$
12,647
$
13,868
$
18,966
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
144,439
146,436
157,821
|Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 4
1.06
%
1.10
%
1.29
%
|Capital Ratios 5
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
10.92
%
11.42
%
12.12
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.15
12.72
13.56
|Total Capital Ratio
13.17
13.82
14.81
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
7.37
7.28
7.32
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
5.58
5.54
7.07
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 6
4.69
4.64
6.15
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 6
7.76
7.97
11.44
|Non-Financial Data
|Full-Time Equivalent Employees
2,076
2,115
2,056
|Branches
51
51
54
|ATMs
320
316
307
1
|Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income).
2
|Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets.
3
|Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
4
|The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.
5
|Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2022 are preliminary.
6
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures.
|Tangible common equity is defined by the Company as common shareholders' equity minus goodwill. See Table 2 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Table 2
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
|Total Shareholders' Equity
$
1,316,995
$
1,282,384
$
1,611,611
|Less: Preferred Stock
180,000
180,000
180,000
|Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Tangible Common Equity
$
1,105,478
$
1,070,867
$
1,400,094
|Total Assets
23,606,877
23,134,040
22,784,941
|Less: Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Tangible Assets
$
23,575,360
$
23,102,523
$
22,753,424
|Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance
|with prescribed regulatory requirements 1
$
14,238,798
$
13,428,188
$
12,236,805
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
5.58
%
5.54
%
7.07
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
4.69
%
4.64
%
6.15
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio 1
12.15
%
12.72
%
13.56
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 1
7.76
%
7.97
%
11.44
%
1
|Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2022 are preliminary.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Table 3
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases
$
128,683
$
115,013
$
97,853
$
439,798
$
398,616
|Income on Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
18,476
16,995
15,850
70,555
64,550
|Held-to-Maturity
23,708
20,243
18,325
81,490
61,955
|Deposits
13
10
1
32
10
|Funds Sold
1,093
2,335
104
4,274
883
|Other
340
322
176
1,217
702
|Total Interest Income
172,313
154,918
132,309
597,366
526,716
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
23,494
10,296
2,898
39,678
15,216
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
4,289
2,745
2,834
12,600
13,260
|Funds Purchased
318
40
6
417
7
|Short-Term Borrowings
1,978
-
-
2,070
-
|Other Debt
1,496
182
183
2,043
943
|Total Interest Expense
31,575
13,263
5,921
56,808
29,426
|Net Interest Income
140,738
141,655
126,388
540,558
497,290
|Provision for Credit Losses
200
-
(9,700
)
(7,800
)
(50,500
)
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
140,538
141,655
136,088
548,358
547,790
|Noninterest Income
|Trust and Asset Management
10,652
10,418
11,693
43,803
46,068
|Mortgage Banking
991
1,002
2,908
5,980
14,964
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
7,513
7,526
6,861
29,620
25,564
|Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges
13,906
13,863
14,439
54,914
55,457
|Investment Securities Losses, Net
(1,124
)
(2,147
)
(1,258
)
(6,111
)
(1,297
)
|Annuity and Insurance
1,087
1,034
876
3,782
3,224
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
2,475
2,486
1,907
9,968
7,784
|Other
5,672
(3,522
)
5,148
15,585
19,589
|Total Noninterest Income
41,172
30,660
42,574
157,541
171,353
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and Benefits
57,639
59,938
59,434
235,270
228,293
|Net Occupancy
9,499
10,186
9,028
39,441
26,244
|Net Equipment
9,942
9,736
9,105
38,374
35,703
|Data Processing
4,579
4,616
4,696
18,362
20,297
|Professional Fees
3,958
3,799
3,427
14,557
12,895
|FDIC Insurance
1,774
1,680
1,619
6,546
6,536
|Other
15,312
15,794
14,369
62,715
63,621
|Total Noninterest Expense
102,703
105,749
101,678
415,265
393,589
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
79,007
66,566
76,984
290,634
325,554
|Provision for Income Taxes
17,700
13,765
13,147
64,830
72,182
|Net Income
$
61,307
$
52,801
$
63,837
$
225,804
$
253,372
|Preferred Stock Dividends
1,969
1,969
1,969
7,877
2,975
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
59,338
$
50,832
$
61,868
$
217,927
$
250,397
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.51
$
1.28
$
1.56
$
5.50
$
6.29
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.50
$
1.28
$
1.55
$
5.48
$
6.25
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
2.80
$
2.74
|Basic Weighted Average Common Shares
39,395,338
39,567,047
39,741,063
39,601,089
39,837,798
|Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares
39,618,896
39,758,209
39,955,525
39,788,002
40,053,664
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|Table 4
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Net Income
$
61,307
$
52,801
$
63,837
$
225,804
$
253,372
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:
|Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investment Securities
5,677
(79,600
)
(26,244
)
(376,694
)
(83,958
)
|Defined Benefit Plans
7,359
354
8,430
8,418
9,754
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
13,036
(79,246
)
(17,814
)
(368,276
)
(74,204
)
|Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$
74,343
$
(26,445
)
$
46,023
$
(142,472
)
$
179,168
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Condition
|Table 5
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
|Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
3,724
$
5,429
$
2,571
|Funds Sold
81,364
402,714
361,536
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
2,844,823
2,424,608
4,276,056
|Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $4,615,393; $4,668,074; and $4,646,619)
5,414,139
5,461,160
4,694,780
|Loans Held for Sale
1,035
418
26,746
|Loans and Leases
13,646,420
13,321,606
12,259,076
|Allowance for Credit Losses
(144,439
)
(146,436
)
(157,821
)
|Net Loans and Leases
13,501,981
13,175,170
12,101,255
|Total Earning Assets
21,847,066
21,469,499
21,462,944
|Cash and Due from Banks
316,679
247,506
196,327
|Premises and Equipment, Net
206,777
208,251
199,393
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
92,307
94,613
95,621
|Accrued Interest Receivable
61,002
50,143
45,242
|Foreclosed Real Estate
1,040
1,040
2,332
|Mortgage Servicing Rights
22,619
23,104
22,251
|Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
453,882
451,407
344,587
|Other Assets
573,988
556,960
384,727
|Total Assets
$
23,606,877
$
23,134,040
$
22,784,941
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand
$
6,714,982
$
7,300,157
$
7,275,287
|Interest-Bearing Demand
4,232,567
4,399,625
4,628,567
|Savings
7,962,410
7,954,006
7,456,165
|Time
1,705,737
1,234,985
1,000,089
|Total Deposits
20,615,696
20,888,773
20,360,108
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
725,490
425,490
450,490
|Other Debt
410,294
10,319
10,391
|Operating Lease Liabilities
100,526
102,705
103,210
|Retirement Benefits Payable
26,991
37,053
38,494
|Accrued Interest Payable
9,698
3,405
2,499
|Taxes Payable
7,104
13,527
11,901
|Other Liabilities
394,083
370,384
196,237
|Total Liabilities
22,289,882
21,851,656
21,173,330
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares;
|issued / outstanding: December 31, 2022; September 30, 2022; and December 31, 2021 - 180,000)
180,000
180,000
180,000
|Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares;
|issued / outstanding: December 31, 2022 - 58,733,625 / 39,835,750;
|September 30, 2022 - 58,728,796 / 40,011,473; and December 31, 2021 - 58,554,669 / 40,253,193)
582
582
581
|Capital Surplus
620,578
615,985
602,508
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(434,658
)
(447,694
)
(66,382
)
|Retained Earnings
2,055,912
2,024,641
1,950,375
|Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: December 31, 2022 - 18,897,875; September 30, 2022 - 18,717,323;
|and December 31, 2021 - 18,301,476)
(1,105,419
)
(1,091,130
)
(1,055,471
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,316,995
1,282,384
1,611,611
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,606,877
$
23,134,040
$
22,784,941
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
|Table 6
|Accumulated
|Other
|Preferred
|Common
|Comprehensive
|Shares
|Preferred
|Shares
|Common
|Capital
|Income
|Retained
|Treasury
|(dollars in thousands)
|Outstanding
|Stock
|Outstanding
|Stock
|Surplus
|(Loss)
|Earnings
|Stock
|Total
|Balance as of December 31, 2020
-
$
-
40,119,312
$
580
$
591,360
$
7,822
$
1,811,979
$
(1,037,234
)
$
1,374,507
|Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
253,372
-
253,372
|Other Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
-
-
(74,204
)
-
-
(74,204
)
|Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
13,267
-
-
-
13,267
|Preferred Stock Issued, Net
180,000
180,000
-
-
(4,513
)
-
-
-
175,487
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity
|Compensation Plans and Related Tax Benefits
-
-
507,121
1
2,394
-
(1,368
)
13,021
14,048
|Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
(373,240
)
-
-
-
-
(31,258
)
(31,258
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.74 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(110,633
)
-
(110,633
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,975
)
-
(2,975
)
|Balance as of December 31, 2021
180,000
$
180,000
40,253,193
$
581
$
602,508
$
(66,382
)
$
1,950,375
$
(1,055,471
)
$
1,611,611
|Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
225,804
-
225,804
|Other Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
-
-
(368,276
)
-
-
(368,276
)
|Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
16,066
-
-
-
16,066
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity
|Compensation Plans and Related Tax Benefits
-
-
272,007
1
2,004
-
167
5,115
7,287
|Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
(689,450
)
-
-
-
-
(55,063
)
(55,063
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.80 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(112,557
)
-
(112,557
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,877
)
-
(7,877
)
|Balance as of December 31, 2022
180,000
$
180,000
39,835,750
$
582
$
620,578
$
(434,658
)
$
2,055,912
$
(1,105,419
)
$
1,316,995
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1
|Table 7a
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|(dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
2.2
$
-
2.32
%
$
2.9
$
-
1.32
%
$
2.2
$
-
0.05
%
|Funds Sold
118.1
1.2
3.62
411.8
2.3
2.22
273.2
0.1
0.15
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
2,593.5
18.4
2.83
3,481.9
17.0
1.95
4,308.6
15.8
1.47
|Non-Taxable
7.5
0.1
4.14
2.5
-
1.56
5.8
0.1
3.67
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
5,401.9
23.5
1.74
4,645.7
20.1
1.73
4,757.4
18.1
1.52
|Non-Taxable
35.4
0.2
2.10
35.6
0.2
2.10
58.0
0.3
2.31
|Total Investment Securities
8,038.3
42.2
2.10
8,165.7
37.3
1.82
9,129.8
34.3
1.50
|Loans Held for Sale
3.3
-
5.65
4.3
0.1
4.46
20.8
0.1
2.85
|Loans and Leases 3
|Commercial and Industrial
1,379.9
14.8
4.25
1,353.8
12.5
3.66
1,297.0
8.9
2.72
|Paycheck Protection Program
21.3
0.1
2.30
28.0
0.2
3.02
181.0
5.7
12.55
|Commercial Mortgage
3,627.4
40.6
4.44
3,530.9
33.3
3.74
3,075.1
22.2
2.86
|Construction
246.9
3.3
5.29
233.0
2.8
4.81
246.8
2.2
3.50
|Commercial Lease Financing
72.0
0.3
1.49
89.1
0.4
1.58
107.4
0.3
1.12
|Residential Mortgage
4,617.9
38.9
3.37
4,526.6
37.4
3.30
4,293.6
33.9
3.16
|Home Equity
2,207.7
17.9
3.23
2,144.8
16.4
3.04
1,757.8
12.8
2.88
|Automobile
851.1
7.0
3.29
795.5
6.4
3.19
730.2
6.1
3.34
|Other 4
428.6
6.1
5.64
425.0
5.9
5.48
397.8
5.8
5.79
|Total Loans and Leases
13,452.8
129.0
3.81
13,126.7
115.3
3.49
12,086.7
97.9
3.22
|Other
50.1
0.4
2.72
36.9
0.3
3.49
34.4
0.2
2.05
|Total Earning Assets
21,664.8
172.8
3.17
21,748.3
155.3
2.84
21,547.1
132.6
2.45
|Cash and Due from Banks
244.3
233.5
231.3
|Other Assets
1,238.3
1,154.0
887.9
|Total Assets
$
23,147.4
$
23,135.8
$
22,666.3
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
$
4,131.4
3.5
0.33
$
4,286.0
1.4
0.13
$
4,685.7
0.7
0.06
|Savings
7,869.9
13.4
0.68
7,962.0
6.6
0.33
7,443.2
1.2
0.06
|Time
1,467.7
6.6
1.78
1,146.9
2.3
0.79
1,019.2
1.0
0.40
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
13,469.0
23.5
0.69
13,394.9
10.3
0.30
13,148.1
2.9
0.09
|Short-Term Borrowings
234.9
2.3
3.82
4.9
0.1
3.17
18.5
-
0.13
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
594.5
4.3
2.82
425.5
2.7
2.52
450.5
2.8
2.46
|Other Debt
137.5
1.5
4.32
10.3
0.2
7.05
10.4
0.2
7.05
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
14,435.9
31.6
0.87
13,835.6
13.3
0.38
13,627.5
5.9
0.17
|Net Interest Income
$
141.2
$
142.0
$
126.7
|Interest Rate Spread
2.30
%
2.46
%
2.28
%
|Net Interest Margin
2.60
%
2.60
%
2.34
%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
6,872.3
7,468.8
7,074.4
|Other Liabilities
552.9
463.5
373.8
|Shareholders' Equity
1,286.3
1,367.9
1,590.6
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,147.4
$
23,135.8
$
22,666.3
1
|Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
2
|Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $433,000, $343,000, and $280,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
3
|Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
4
|Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1
|Table 7b
|Year Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|(dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
3.0
$
-
1.05
%
$
2.7
$
-
0.36
%
|Funds Sold
260.5
4.3
1.64
692.4
0.9
0.13
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
3,644.2
70.5
1.93
4,266.9
64.2
1.50
|Non-Taxable
4.0
0.1
2.92
10.1
0.4
4.21
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
4,750.0
80.9
1.70
3,988.1
61.0
1.53
|Non-Taxable
35.6
0.7
2.10
50.7
1.2
2.41
|Total Investment Securities
8,433.8
152.2
1.80
8,315.8
126.8
1.53
|Loans Held for Sale
6.9
0.3
3.70
24.3
0.7
2.82
|Loans and Leases 3
|Commercial and Industrial
1,349.3
46.2
3.42
1,285.1
37.1
2.88
|Paycheck Protection Program
44.0
2.7
6.07
453.9
25.7
5.67
|Commercial Mortgage
3,420.1
121.9
3.56
2,940.0
86.7
2.95
|Construction
232.6
10.6
4.56
271.6
9.5
3.50
|Commercial Lease Financing
88.5
1.3
1.49
107.2
1.5
1.42
|Residential Mortgage
4,484.2
147.4
3.29
4,232.4
140.1
3.31
|Home Equity
2,072.2
62.1
3.00
1,637.1
49.6
3.03
|Automobile
786.1
25.4
3.23
717.0
24.6
3.43
|Other 4
419.5
23.0
5.49
379.4
23.9
6.30
|Total Loans and Leases
12,896.5
440.6
3.42
12,023.7
398.7
3.32
|Other
40.5
1.2
3.01
32.9
0.7
2.13
|Total Earning Assets
21,641.2
598.6
2.77
21,091.8
527.8
2.50
|Cash and Due from Banks
237.4
252.5
|Other Assets
1,128.1
882.9
|Total Assets
$
23,006.7
$
22,227.2
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
$
4,377.1
6.1
0.14
$
4,509.8
2.7
0.06
|Savings
7,767.7
22.9
0.30
7,421.9
6.2
0.08
|Time
1,135.5
10.7
0.94
1,331.8
6.3
0.47
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
13,280.3
39.7
0.30
13,263.5
15.2
0.11
|Short-Term Borrowings
77.1
2.5
3.23
5.2
-
0.13
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
479.8
12.6
2.63
541.9
13.3
2.45
|Other Debt
42.4
2.0
4.82
27.7
0.9
3.41
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
13,879.6
56.8
0.41
13,838.3
29.4
0.21
|Net Interest Income
$
541.8
$
498.4
|Interest Rate Spread
2.36
%
2.29
%
|Net Interest Margin
2.50
%
2.36
%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
7,270.4
6,507.6
|Other Liabilities
454.2
385.7
|Shareholders' Equity
1,402.5
1,495.6
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,006.7
$
22,227.2
1
|Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
2
|Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1,251,000 and $1,116,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
3
|Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
4
|Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8a
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
|Compared to September 30, 2022
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Funds Sold
$
(2.1
)
$
1.0
$
(1.1
)
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(5.1
)
6.5
1.4
|Non-Taxable
0.1
-
0.1
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
3.2
0.2
3.4
|Total Investment Securities
(1.8
)
6.7
4.9
|Loans Held for Sale
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
0.3
2.0
2.3
|Paycheck Protection Program
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
|Commercial Mortgage
0.9
6.4
7.3
|Construction
0.2
0.3
0.5
|Commercial Lease Financing
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
|Residential Mortgage
0.8
0.7
1.5
|Home Equity
0.5
1.0
1.5
|Automobile
0.4
0.2
0.6
|Other 2
-
0.2
0.2
|Total Loans and Leases
2.9
10.8
13.7
|Other
0.4
(0.3
)
0.1
|Total Change in Interest Income
(0.7
)
18.2
17.5
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
-
2.1
2.1
|Savings
(0.1
)
6.9
6.8
|Time
0.8
3.5
4.3
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
0.7
12.5
13.2
|Short-Term Borrowings
2.2
-
2.2
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
1.2
0.4
1.6
|Other Debt
1.4
(0.1
)
1.3
|Total Change in Interest Expense
5.5
12.8
18.3
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
(6.2
)
$
5.4
$
(0.8
)
1
|The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
2
|Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8b
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
|Compared to December 31, 2021
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Funds Sold
$
(0.1
)
$
1.2
$
1.1
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(8.1
)
10.7
2.6
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
2.6
2.8
5.4
|Non-Taxable
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
|Total Investment Securities
(5.6
)
13.5
7.9
|Loans Held for Sale
(0.2
)
0.1
(0.1
)
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
0.6
5.3
5.9
|Paycheck Protection Program
(2.9
)
(2.7
)
(5.6
)
|Commercial Mortgage
4.5
13.9
18.4
|Construction
-
1.1
1.1
|Commercial Lease Financing
(0.1
)
0.1
-
|Residential Mortgage
2.7
2.3
5.0
|Home Equity
3.5
1.6
5.1
|Automobile
1.0
(0.1
)
0.9
|Other 2
0.4
(0.1
)
0.3
|Total Loans and Leases
9.7
21.4
31.1
|Other
0.1
0.1
0.2
|Total Change in Interest Income
3.9
36.3
40.2
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
(0.1
)
2.9
2.8
|Savings
0.1
12.1
12.2
|Time
0.6
5.0
5.6
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
0.6
20.0
20.6
|Short-Term Borrowings
0.7
1.6
2.3
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
1.0
0.5
1.5
|Other Debt
1.4
(0.1
)
1.3
|Total Change in Interest Expense
3.7
22.0
25.7
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
0.2
$
14.3
$
14.5
1
|The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
2
|Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8c
|Year Ended December 31, 2022
|Compared to December 31, 2021
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Funds Sold
$
(0.9
)
$
4.3
$
3.4
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(10.3
)
16.6
6.3
|Non-Taxable
(0.2
)
(0.1
)
(0.3
)
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
12.5
7.4
19.9
|Non-Taxable
(0.3
)
(0.2
)
(0.5
)
|Total Investment Securities
1.7
23.7
25.4
|Loans Held for Sale
(0.6
)
0.2
(0.4
)
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
1.9
7.2
9.1
|Paycheck Protection Program
(24.8
)
1.8
(23.0
)
|Commercial Mortgage
15.5
19.7
35.2
|Construction
(1.5
)
2.6
1.1
|Commercial Lease Financing
(0.2
)
-
(0.2
)
|Residential Mortgage
8.3
(1.0
)
7.3
|Home Equity
13.1
(0.6
)
12.5
|Automobile
2.3
(1.5
)
0.8
|Other 2
2.3
(3.2
)
(0.9
)
|Total Loans and Leases
16.9
25.0
41.9
|Other
0.2
0.3
0.5
|Total Change in Interest Income
17.3
53.5
70.8
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
(0.1
)
3.5
3.4
|Savings
0.3
16.4
16.7
|Time
(1.0
)
5.4
4.4
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
(0.8
)
25.3
24.5
|Short-Term Borrowings
0.9
1.6
2.5
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
(1.6
)
0.9
(0.7
)
|Other Debt
0.6
0.5
1.1
|Total Change in Interest Expense
(0.9
)
28.3
27.4
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
18.2
$
25.2
$
43.4
1
The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
2
|Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Salaries and Benefits
|Table 9
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Salaries
$
37,395
$
37,792
$
35,758
$
146,840
$
135,416
|Incentive Compensation
5,356
5,885
6,699
23,425
22,462
|Share-Based Compensation
3,901
3,558
3,396
15,220
12,489
|Commission Expense
830
1,005
2,094
4,708
8,901
|Retirement and Other Benefits
4,065
4,448
4,661
17,242
20,213
|Payroll Taxes
2,591
2,826
2,585
13,395
12,404
|Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance
3,528
2,605
3,981
11,958
12,831
|Separation Expense
(27
)
1,819
260
2,482
3,577
|Total Salaries and Benefits
$
57,639
$
59,938
$
59,434
$
235,270
$
228,293
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances
|Table 10
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
$
1,389,066
$
1,368,966
$
1,323,830
$
1,354,757
$
1,361,921
|Paycheck Protection Program
19,579
22,955
31,964
57,809
126,779
|Commercial Mortgage
3,725,542
3,591,943
3,464,126
3,257,689
3,152,130
|Construction
260,825
236,498
246,177
248,363
220,254
|Lease Financing
69,491
73,989
89,535
98,107
105,108
|Total Commercial
5,464,503
5,294,351
5,155,632
5,016,725
4,966,192
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
4,653,072
4,585,723
4,486,571
4,405,718
4,309,602
|Home Equity
2,225,950
2,185,484
2,101,612
1,958,285
1,836,588
|Automobile
870,396
820,640
775,065
742,934
736,565
|Other 1
432,499
435,408
432,693
420,830
410,129
|Total Consumer
8,181,917
8,027,255
7,795,941
7,527,767
7,292,884
|Total Loans and Leases
$
13,646,420
$
13,321,606
$
12,951,573
$
12,544,492
$
12,259,076
|Deposits
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
|Consumer
$
10,304,335
$
10,507,946
$
10,554,121
$
10,654,192
$
10,438,844
|Commercial
8,569,670
8,841,781
8,824,609
8,818,477
8,641,932
|Public and Other
1,741,691
1,539,046
1,646,951
1,243,618
1,279,332
|Total Deposits
$
20,615,696
$
20,888,773
$
21,025,681
$
20,716,287
$
20,360,108
1
|Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Table 11
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
|Non-Performing Assets
|Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
$
37
$
49
$
85
$
99
$
243
|Commercial Mortgage
3,309
3,396
3,462
8,065
8,205
|Total Commercial
3,346
3,445
3,547
8,164
8,448
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
4,239
4,945
5,179
3,845
3,305
|Home Equity
4,022
4,438
4,435
5,638
4,881
|Total Consumer
8,261
9,383
9,614
9,483
8,186
|Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
11,607
12,828
13,161
17,647
16,634
|Foreclosed Real Estate
1,040
1,040
2,332
2,332
2,332
|Total Non-Performing Assets
$
12,647
$
13,868
$
15,493
$
19,979
$
18,966
|Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
22
$
-
|Total Commercial
-
-
-
22
-
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
2,429
3,279
2,638
4,113
3,159
|Home Equity
1,673
1,061
2,029
2,722
3,456
|Automobile
589
467
359
504
729
|Other 1
683
513
508
649
426
|Total Consumer
5,374
5,320
5,534
7,988
7,770
|Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
$
5,374
$
5,320
$
5,534
$
8,010
$
7,770
|Restructured Loans on Accrual Status
|and Not Past Due 90 Days or More
$
43,658
$
44,641
$
46,024
$
54,136
$
60,519
|Total Loans and Leases
$
13,646,420
$
13,321,606
$
12,951,573
$
12,544,492
$
12,259,076
|Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases
0.09
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.14
%
0.14
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases
|and Foreclosed Real Estate
0.09
%
0.10
%
0.12
%
0.16
%
0.15
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
|Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans
|and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.16
%
0.17
%
|Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans
|and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate
0.11
%
0.13
%
0.15
%
0.16
%
0.14
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases
|Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases
|and Foreclosed Real Estate
0.13
%
0.14
%
0.16
%
0.22
%
0.22
%
|Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets
|Balance at Beginning of Quarter
$
13,868
$
15,493
$
19,979
$
18,966
$
20,620
|Additions
704
489
2,293
2,243
357
|Reductions
|Payments
(1,605
)
(706
)
(5,511
)
(1,230
)
(972
)
|Return to Accrual Status
(301
)
(116
)
(1,267
)
-
(1,038
)
|Sales of Foreclosed Real Estate
-
(1,292
)
-
-
-
|Charge-offs / Write-downs
(19
)
-
(1
)
-
(1
)
|Total Reductions
(1,925
)
(2,114
)
(6,779
)
(1,230
)
(2,011
)
|Balance at End of Quarter
$
12,647
$
13,868
$
15,493
$
19,979
$
18,966
1
|Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reserve for Credit Losses
|Table 12
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Balance at Beginning of Period
$
152,927
$
154,098
$
174,708
$
164,297
$
221,303
|Loans and Leases Charged-Off
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
(196
)
(147
)
(217
)
(925
)
(1,117
)
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
-
-
-
(80
)
(316
)
|Home Equity
(10
)
-
(5
)
(100
)
(417
)
|Automobile
(1,171
)
(794
)
(1,045
)
(4,652
)
(4,939
)
|Other 1
(1,846
)
(1,924
)
(2,007
)
(7,585
)
(10,530
)
|Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off
(3,223
)
(2,865
)
(3,274
)
(13,342
)
(17,319
)
|Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
87
45
132
552
506
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
63
156
858
1,193
2,467
|Home Equity
202
367
390
1,500
1,666
|Automobile
412
441
476
2,276
3,510
|Other 1
604
709
746
2,702
3,205
|Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
1,368
1,718
2,602
8,223
11,354
|Net Charged-Off - Loans and Leases
(1,855
)
(1,147
)
(672
)
(5,119
)
(5,965
)
|Net Charged-Off - Accrued Interest Receivable
(25
)
-
(39
)
(131
)
(541
)
|Provision for Credit Losses:
|Loans and Leases
(142
)
(929
)
(9,427
)
(8,263
)
(52,466
)
|Accrued Interest Receivable
25
-
(214
)
(283
)
(1,745
)
|Unfunded Commitments
317
905
(59
)
746
3,711
|Total Provision for Credit Losses
200
(24
)
(9,700
)
(7,800
)
(50,500
)
|Balance at End of Period
$
151,247
$
152,927
$
164,297
$
151,247
$
164,297
|Components
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
$
144,439
$
146,436
$
157,821
$
144,439
$
157,821
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Accrued Interest Receivable
-
-
414
-
414
|Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
6,808
6,491