The new release delivers AI-driven innovations and centralized ZTNA, helping customers reign in operational complexity and advanced cyberattacks.

Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of innovative and accessible cybersecurity solutions, has announced a major upgrade to its operating system, Hillstone StoneOS 5.5R10. The latest upgrade delivers AI-based high performance threat protection, centralized Zero Trust control and management, and further simplification of security operations and system optimization, among over 300 new features. The new functionality enhances the security posture of customer environments and further streamlines security operations with an easy upgrade path.

Threat protection enhancements with AI technology

The new StoneOS leverages AI technology to provide ML-based threat detection for encrypted traffic without the need for decryption. It also features intelligent DDoS protection and DGA detection. In addition, included is a blacklist extension that empowers the Perimeter Traffic Filtering (PTF) function and delivers more protection against threats.

Centralized Zero Trust control and management

Advanced ZTNA implements centralized management for ZTNA policies through Hillstone Security Management (HSM), and supports intelligent connection to ZTNA gateways, single packet authentication (SPA), multiple vendor Operating System support for ZTNA clients, along with a ZTNA portal. The new features provide a better user experience with improved overall operations and management of the ZTNA solution.

Smarter interconnectivity with extended VPN capabilities

The extended VPN features support ECMP and failover for intelligent VPN routing and provide IPSec VPN tunnel establishment options by configuring custom ports and auto-negotiation. These features bring better bandwidth utilization and improve connectivity, ensuring the business remains undisrupted.

Streamlined system operations offload redundant workloads

The latest StoneOS introduces a simplified start-up wizard and automated NAT redundancy check to facilitate system operations, improving overall productivity for organizations by streamlining the workload of system administrators.

Robust system-wide enhancements further ensure business continuity

System availability is improved across the board in the latest release, with support for advanced High Availability (HA) and the graceful restart of Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), further ensuring that business services remain uninterrupted for organizations.

"The transition from the traditional, edge-based security model to the distributed workforce model is a seismic change, triggered primarily by the pandemic-induced work from home mandate, but the impact will evolve gradually, and therefore the solutions we deliver need to address the associated challenges," states Tim Liu, CTO and co-founder, Hillstone Networks, "The latest iteration of StoneOS continues to address the challenges faced by SecOps teams, and the constant risks faced by enterprises globally. Enhanced AI-driven threat protection, better integration, centralized control and management, and streamlined operations are all critical in delivering a stable and strategic approach to cyber-resilient cybersecurity environments."

StoneOS is the foundation for all Hillstone next-generation firewalls, which has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls for the 9th consecutive year as a Visionary. StoneOS 5.5R10 is now generally available.

About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks' innovative and accessible cybersecurity solutions reshape enterprise security, enabling cyber resilience while lowering TCO. By providing comprehensive visibility, superior intelligence, and rapid protection to see, understand, and act against multilayer, multistage cyber threats, Hillstone is favorably rated by leading analysts and trusted by global companies. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com.

