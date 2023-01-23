Meta Description: Globally acclaimed for its state-of-the-art identity verification and KYC/AML solutions, Shufti Pro wins three major Ultimate Fintech Awards MEA 2023.

Shufti Pro, a highly reputable identity verification solution provider, wins three Ultimate FinTech Awards 2023 under the categories of "Best Fintech AI Solution," "Best Regtech Reporting Solution," and "Best Client Onboarding Solution."

Honouring excellence across the Middle East and Africa, Ultimate fintech's primary focus is driving ROI by connecting the brands to the right audience through a customised range of services in marketing, events, and PR services. While Shufti Pro, an AI-powered KYC/AML service provider, has been catering to the IDV needs of 100s of customers worldwide since its inception in 2017.

Shufti Pro has been awarded the Ultimate Fintech awards for providing cutting-edge digital identity verification solutions to businesses working in but not limited to, finance, banking, crypto, gaming, and travel sectors. The company uses a distinct hybrid approach of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and biometrics to counter scams, fulfil regulatory obligations and examine if customers are who they claim to be. Shufti Pro provides enterprises with a real-time, secure, and authentic way to verify customers.

"We are excited to be acknowledged as a market-competitive IDV solution provider," said Victor Fredung, the CEO of Shufti Pro. "This award win validates our efforts to provide our global clientele with innovative, configurable, and compliant Fintech, Regtech, and onboarding solutions."

Shufti Pro has recently won "Best Financial Technology Provider UK 2022" and two "International Business Magazine Awards 2022" for providing world-class ID verification services. The company has also won "Top RegTech Startups" under the category of "Emerging Startups 2022." Shufti Pro also won "Best Digital KYC/Onboarding Application UAE 2022" and "Best Digital KYC/Onboarding Application Europe 2022" at Global Business Reviews Magazine Awards 2022 for its market-competitive identity verification solutions.

About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is a leading identity verification service provider offering KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, and OCR solutions, accelerating trust worldwide. The UK-headquartered company has six international offices and has launched a suite of 17 complimentary IDV products and solutions since its inception in 2017. With the ability to automatically and securely verify over 9000 ID documents in more than 150 languages, Shufti Pro proudly serves customers in 230 countries and territories.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005428/en/

Contacts:

Graeme Rowe

CMO Shufti Pro

graeme.r@shuftipro.com

+44 7909 447255