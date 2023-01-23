Ammonium Nitrate Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 17.54 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 2.50% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Ammonium Nitrate Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Ammonium Nitrate Market" By Applications (Explosives, Fertilizers), By End User (Agriculture, Construction, Mining and Query), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Ammonium Nitrate Market size was valued at USD 14.04 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 17.54 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.50% from 2023 to 2030.

Ammonium Nitrate Market

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Overview

Ammonium nitrate is a nitric acid salt, and ammonia is a colourless, odorless chemical compound. It is commercially available in the form of a crystalline solid and can be processed into flakes for specific applications. It disintegrates in water. It is primarily used in the production of fertilisers, explosives, and as a nutrient in the production of antibiotics and yeast. Because ammonium nitrate is hygroscopic and readily absorbs moisture from the air, it is usually kept in an air-conditioned warehouse or in sealed bags.

The rising demand for fertilizers and explosives is a major market driver. Ammonium nitrate is more effective than urea as a fertilizer and is widely used around the world. The rising demand for explosives and gunpowder is another major driver of the Ammonium Nitrate Market. Increased mining activity leads to increased use of explosives, which shifts the demand for ammonium nitrate over the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising construction and infrastructure repair activities in developing and developed regions are expected to drive market growth in the coming years. The increasing demand for manganese, diamonds, bauxite, and base metals is expected to increase the demand for blasting products, thereby driving the growth of the Ammonium Nitrate Market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Ammonium Nitrate Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Ammonium Nitrate Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are EuroChem Group AG, OSTCHEM Holding, Enaex S.A, Orica, Neochim PLC, Incitec Pivot Limited, San Corporation, URALCHEM Holding P.L.C., Austin Powder Company, Florikan., and among others.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Ammonium Nitrate Market into Applications, End User, and Geography.

Ammonium Nitrate Market, by Applications

Explosives



Fertilizers

Ammonium Nitrate Market, by End User

Agriculture



Construction



Mining and Query

Ammonium Nitrate Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

