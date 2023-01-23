FnF Research: Global Progesterone Market Demand, Size & Share to Surpass USD 2136 Million by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 13% | Progesterone Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Segment Analysis & Forecast Report by Fact and Factors

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global progesterone market size was worth around USD 1027 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 2136 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 13 % between 2022 and 2030.





Progesterone Market: Overview

Progesterone is a steroid classified in the endogenous category. It is a progesterone sex hormone that is used to treat medical concerns like pregnancy, menstrual cycle, and embryogenesis in the female population of humans or other species. It falls under the category of progestogens. It is found in the human body as a progestogen. Progesterone has different types of crucial functions in the body while also being an essential metabolic intermediate used to produce other forms of endogenous steroids including corticosteroids and sex hormones. It plays the role of a neurosteroid responsible for brain functions. In the presence of estrogen, progesterone has a variety of physiological impacts on the body.

In such situations, estrogen with the help of estrogen receptors is responsible for regulating progesterone expression. For instance, in breast tissue, estrogen encourages progesterone to help in the development of lobuloalveolar. They also play a critical role in the reproduction process as it is sometimes referred to as the hormone of pregnancy owing to the many roles it has to play in the development of the fetus. In sexual terms, there seems to be a connection between female libido and the neurosteroid active metabolite allopregnanolone of progesterone.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/progesterone-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global progesterone market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 13% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global progesterone market size was valued at around USD 1027 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2136 million , by 2030.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing cases of AIDS, breast cancer, and amenorrhea

Based on mode of delivery segmentation, oral was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, regulation of the menstrual cycle was the leading application in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Progesterone Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding, Regulation Of The Menstrual Cycle, Contraception, Hyperplastic Precursor Lesions, and Endometrial Cancer), By Type (Synthetic and Natural), By Mode of Delivery (Oral, Injectable, and Suspended Form), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 - 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Progesterone Market: Growth Drivers

Growing number of cases related to AIDS, breast cancer, and amenorrhea to propel market demand.

The global progesterone market is projected to grow owing to the growing number of cases related to breast cancer, AIDS, and amenorrhea across the globe and the use of progesterone in treating these medical issues. Several studies have concluded that progesterone along with estradiol can help to regulate several medical conditions including the ones associated with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). During the treatment, progesterone and estradiol not only interact with the immune system but also act directly on the virus thus helping the body to fight the impact of the infection.

However, the final effect of these steroids will depend on the HIV infection phase but generally speaking, they have proven to create a protective shield against the virus. As per the official reports of the World Health Organization, as of 2021, there are over 38.4 million who are HIV-infected. In breast cancer treatment, hormone therapy is only restricted to cases that have shown the existence of receptors for naturally occurring hormones like progesterone and estrogen.

Progesterone Market: Restraints

Side effects associated with progesterone treatment to restrict market expansion.

The global market could face growth limitations owing to the recorded presence of side effects after the application of progesterone treatment. Some of the most common side effects are fluctuations in weight like weight gain or weight loss, increased quantity of facial and body hair, headache, constant breast tenderness, and loss of scalp hair. Although the conditions may not seem serious, these can take serious turns if the progesterone treatment is not conducted under a controlled and well-informed environment.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/progesterone-market

Global Progesterone Market: Opportunities

Increasing research & development activities to provide growth opportunities.

The global market is projected to register more growth opportunities owing to the increase in investment and the number of research & development (R&D) activities conducted by private research institutes as well as government bodies to find out more applications of hormone therapy. There are various ongoing research studies to analyze the effect of progesterone in postmenopausal and perimenopausal women. Many scientific communities are also interested in understanding the influencing factors like the progestin structure and their binding equation with the progesterone receptors.

Global Progesterone Market: Challenges

Lack of awareness to act as a major challenge during the forecast period.

The global market players may face challenges owing to the lack of awareness regarding hormone therapy amongst the population as well as the medical community. The underdeveloped nations lack the necessary infrastructure responsible for providing quality education and training. The lack of awareness also exists amongst the patient population due to various factors like inaccessibility to information and poor government programs to educate the population to name a few. Medical professionals also face issues in dealing with wrong information or knowledge that people have about hormone therapy.

Global Progesterone Market: Segmentation

The global progesterone market is segmented based on application, type, mode of delivery, and region.

Based on application, the global market divisions are dysfunctional uterine bleeding, regulation of the menstrual cycle, contraception, hyperplastic precursor lesions, and endometrial cancer. In 2021, the global market registered the highest applications of the steroid in the regulation of the menstrual cycle segment due to the growing number of women population that face irregularities in their menstrual cycle which is the main reason for different intensities of menstrual blood flow, missed or delayed menstrual cycle dates.

Various menstrual hormonal problems like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) have been on the rise in the last few years and more cases are being registered due to growing awareness. As per official records, 1 in every 10 Australian women suffer from PCOS.

Based on the mode of delivery, the global market divisions are oral, injectable, and suspended form. The oral segment led the global market expansion in 2021, followed by the injectable form. Most progesterone-related drugs taken by women are available in oral form as there is less discomfort however some medications can also be administered using injections or through the women's sex organ. Progesterone treatment amongst pregnant women helps prevent premature birth and is recommended to start before or up to 24 months of pregnancy.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/progesterone-market

List of Key Players in Progesterone Market:

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

ALKEM Labs

Cipla Ltd

Teva Pharmaceuticals

BioNPharma

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Progesterone Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Progesterone Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Progesterone Market Industry?

What segments does the Progesterone Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Progesterone Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1027 Million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 2136 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 13% 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Application, Type, Mode of Delivery, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Cadila Pharmaceuticals, ALKEM Labs, Cipla Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals, BioNPharma, and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/progesterone-market

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/progesterone-market

Recent Developments

In December 2019 , Mankind Pharma, a leading drug developer, launched Dydrogesterone tablets in the Indian market. The medicine is recorded to help treat infertility problems along with complications during pregnancy. With this launch, the company has become the second in the world to develop such a drug.

Mankind Pharma, a leading drug developer, launched Dydrogesterone tablets in the Indian market. The medicine is recorded to help treat infertility problems along with complications during pregnancy. With this launch, the company has become the second in the world to develop such a drug. In September 2022 , Gyane Pill was set to become of the top-selling drugs in India and become one of the first gynecology therapies to achieve the status.

Regional Dominance:

North America to generate the highest revenue by 2030.

The global progesterone market is projected to witness the highest growth in North America with the US leading the regional market. The growth is anticipated to be driven by the growing number of US Food and Drugs Administration approval for progesterone-related medicines and treatment. The ongoing research to understand and further develop hormonal therapy could act as a pushing factor during the growth period. In 2011, March of Dimes became the first US FDA-approved drug to be used for the prevention of preterm births.

The medicine is administered in women who have given birth to a premature child to prevent the same in case of the second childbirth. The regional market is projected to be further propelled by the growing investments in the pharmaceutical sector. For instance, between 2009 and 2019, the US spending on the pharmaceutical industry increased from USD 253 billion to USD 345 billion, as quoted by the Institute of New Economic Thinking.

Global Progesterone Market is segmented as follows:

Progesterone Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2030)

Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding

Regulation Of The Menstrual Cycle

Contraception

Hyperplastic Precursor Lesions

Endometrial Cancer

Progesterone Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2030)

Synthetic

Natural

Progesterone Market: By Mode of Delivery Outlook (2022-2030)

Oral

Injectable

Suspended Form

Progesterone Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release for Progesterone Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-progesterone-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Needle-free Injection System Market Report 2022 - 2030 : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global needle-free injection system market size was worth around USD 129.9 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 412.1 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 20.12% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global needle-free injection system market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 20.12% between 2022 and 2030. Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market Report 2022 - 2030 : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global musculoskeletal disorders drugs market size was worth around USD 97 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 165 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 12.1% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global musculoskeletal disorders drugs market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 12.1% between 2022 and 2030. Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Report 2022 - 2030 : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global radiofrequency ablation devices market size was worth around USD 3.59 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 10.21 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 11% between 2022 and 2030.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-progesterone-market-demand-size--share-to-surpass-usd-2136-million-by-2030-exhibit-a-cagr-of-13--progesterone-industry-trends-growth-value-segment-analysis--forecast-report-by-fact-and-factors-301728178.html