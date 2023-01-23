GXC Named a Best Place To Work in 2023

Company Scores High on Built In's "50 Best Startups in Austin" List

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / GXC, (www.gxc.io), a leading network-as-a-service communications company,announced it has been named to Built In's 2023 Best Places to Work list. GXC was ranked ninth among the 50 Best Startups in Austin. The program recognizes companies from startups to enterprise, and honors remote-first employers, as well as companies in large technology markets across the U.S. GXC was lauded for its generous benefits and employee perks, as well as cultural values and inclusion.

"We are proud that Built In has named GXC as one of the best places to work in Austin," said Allen Proithis, GXC's chief executive officer. "Fostering an environment in which each of our employees feels valued and plays a strategic part in our growth allows us to deliver value to our customers, partners, and shareholders. Maintaining a positive, collaborative, and collegial environment is critical to our success."

Headquartered in Austin, GXC is a recognized leader in the development of private 5G mesh networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable customers to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. GXC's solutions are ideal for enterprises that rely on IoT, edge services, and business-specific applications in challenging environments that include factories, warehouses, airports, seaports, campuses, and extraction facilities.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work by evaluating data about compensation and benefits. The program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

To learn more about GXC and its 5G cellular mesh architecture for enterprises, please visit www.gxc.io.

About GXC

GXC, formerly known as GenXComm, is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking technology for enterprise 5G networks based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development out of the University of Texas at Austin in interference technology. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and send us a message here for inquiries.

