CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR) (Paris:ALCAR), designer and developer of Aeson, the world's most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from advanced biventricular heart failure, provides a business update, and communicates its financial targets for the first time.

Sales forecast of €10 to €13 million in 2023

CARMAT resumed commercial implants of its Aeson artificial heart in November 2022. The Company continues to train additional hospitals very actively, and targets 30 operational centers in Europe by the end of 2023, primarily in Germany and Italy.

In France, Aeson will be made available to patients via the EFICAS study, which was initiated last December, in 6 hospitals: Lille Regional University Hospital, Pitié Salpêtrière University Hospital and Georges Pompidou European Hospital in Paris, Rennes University Hospital, Strasbourg University Hospital and Lyon University Hospital (Hospices Civils de Lyon). The Company aims to complete the study in 2025.

The production ramp-up will be gradual and should allow more than 100 artificial hearts to be produced in 2023.

Based on this, the Company forecasts sales of €10 million to €13 million in 2023.

Break-even anticipated in 2027

Moreover, in order to support a strong demand for Aeson in Europe, and its commercial launch in the United States, anticipated in 2026, CARMAT has planned an ambitious industrial plan which should enable the Company to achieve a manufacturing capacity of 500 prostheses in 2024 and 1,000 prostheses by 2027.

Based on this, the Company anticipates to be in position to achieve break even within 5 years, i.e. in 2027.

Stéphane Piat, Chief Executive Officer of CARMAT, commented: The last few months have been full of valuable learnings and have allowed us to fine-tune our market access and our industrial strategies. Given the progress made in various areas (commercial, manufacturing, quality, clinical, etc.), we are now in a position for the first time to communicate financial targets, and in particular revenue guidance of 10 to 13 million euros for 2023. Strong interest in, and demand for Aeson make us particularly confident about the development of our sales. Our entire team is more determined than ever to make Aeson the new benchmark treatment in advanced biventricular heart failure, to successfully ramp up our production, and so embark on the journey to profitable growth".

About CARMAT

CARMAT is a French MedTech that designs, manufactures and markets the Aeson® artificial heart. The Company's ambition is to make Aeson® the first alternative to a heart transplant, and thus provide a therapeutic solution to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, who are facing a well-known shortfall in available human grafts. The world's first physiological artificial heart that is highly hemocompatible, pulsatile and self-regulated, Aeson® could save, every year, the lives of thousands of patients waiting for a heart transplant. The device offers patients quality of life and mobility thanks to its ergonomic and portable external power supply system that is continuously connected to the implanted prosthesis. Aeson® is commercially available as a bridge to transplant in the European Union and other countries that recognize CE marking. Aeson® is also currently being assessed within the framework of an Early Feasibility Study (EFS) in the United States. Founded in 2008, CARMAT is based in the Paris region, with its head offices located in Vélizy-Villacoublay and its production site in Bois-d'Arcy. The Company can rely on the talent and expertise of a multidisciplinary team of more than 200 highly specialized people. CARMAT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (Ticker: ALCAR ISIN code: FR0010907956).

For more information, please go to www.carmatsa.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

