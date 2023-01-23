GE HealthCare and Windsor Regional Hospital Enter Long-Term Innovative Technology Agreement

Windsor, ON, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) and GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced a 15-year Managed Equipment Service (MES) agreement to deliver innovative technology solutions and services to the communities WRH serves to help enable better patient outcomes, improve efficiencies for clinicians and staff, and expected significant cost savings to the hospital for years to come. This collaboration between GE HealthCare and the WRH clinical engineering team will provide system predictability and service resilience to help WRH deliver the future of healthcare.

Through this agreement, GE HealthCare will take responsibility for the ongoing acquisition, installation, maintenance, and staff training for the majority of the medical technology utilized by WRH, including diagnostic imaging, surgical, cardiology and emergency department equipment, and more. This agreement is part of an emerging MES trend in Ontario hospitals, providing WRH with access to the most up-to-date medical technology at a predictable fee, along with regular performance reviews and product management.

"This agreement allows Windsor Regional Hospital to provide health services supported by leading edge medical equipment and technology to the residents of Windsor/Essex and all we serve," says Malissa Gauthier, Windsor Regional Hospital Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Corporate & Laboratory Services. "We are excited to be collaborating with GE HealthCare to support outstanding care for our patients in a way that is financially sustainable, both now and as we plan for the new hospital."

Modelled on the success of the GE HealthCare MES collaboration with Humber River Hospital, now in its eighth year, the benefits for the WRH community are expected to be substantial. In addition to new and advanced diagnostic equipment, with replacements as technology evolves, patients and healthcare providers can anticipate that this arrangement could help WRH along its journey toward increased accuracy, speed and stability of diagnostic imaging processes, helping achieve better diagnosis and treatment for patients; shorter planned downtime of equipment with fewer procedure cancellations; specialized training for staff, keeping teams proficient as technology evolves and as new equipment is introduced; predictable annual equipment costs and on-site service support, reducing the financial impact of unplanned downtime, equipment repairs or crisis replacement.

"GE HealthCare is here to serve the Windsor Regional community, predictably providing new and innovative technology to support their healthcare teams over the long-term," says Mike Hamilton, President & CEO, GE HealthCare Canada. "As healthcare continues to evolve, our collaboration will help support clinicians and staff to deliver precision healthcare with improved workflows and reduced stress, allowing them to spend more time focused on their patients."

The agreement will continue to be in place as WRH plans for and transitions technology and services to the new Windsor/Essex acute care hospital, which under current Infrastructure Ontario forecasts is expected to open in 2030.

ABOUT WINDSOR REGIONAL HOSPITAL

Windsor Regional Hospital is the 15th largest hospital in the Province of Ontario and the 7th largest community teaching hospital, serving a population of about 400,000 people in Windsor and Essex County along with providing tertiary and quaternary care to thousands more. The hospital is responsible for all acute care services in Windsor and currently operates out of two campuses - the Met Campus and the Ouellette Campus - and provides regional services such as Complex Trauma, Renal Dialysis, Cardiac Care, Stroke and Neurosurgery, Intensive Care, Acute Mental Health, Family Birthing Centre, Neonatal Intensive Care, Pediatric Services, and Regional Cancer services.

ABOUT GE HEALTHCARE

GE HealthCare (GEHC) is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient's journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from prevention and screening, to diagnosis, treatment, therapy, and monitoring. We are an $18 billion business with 51,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

www.gehealthcare.ca | Facebook: GEHealthCare | Instagram: gehealthcare | Twitter: GEHealthcare | LinkedIn: gehealthcare | YouTube: gehealthcare

Attachment

Windsor Regional Hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital

GE HealthCare and Windsor Regional Hospital Enter Long-Term Innovative Technology Agreement