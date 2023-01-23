DON'T NOD: LIFE IS STRANGE 2 TO BE RELEASED ON NINTENDO SWITCH IN FEBRUARY

Paris, January 23, 2023 - DON'T NOD, an independent studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games and SQUARE ENIX® are pleased to announce that the award-winning Life is Strange 2 will arrive on Nintendo Switch on February 2nd, 2023. The game is also now available for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop.

The Life is Strange 2 potential continues to be maximized with the game set for release on Nintendo Switch, thereby reaching an even wider audience. In addition, it provides a boost for sales of the entire Life is Strange franchise on every platform.

Experience the critically acclaimed Life is Strange 2 on-the-go for the very first time on Nintendo Switch. Watch the Life is Strange 2 Nintendo Switch trailer here: https://youtu.be/k9dKU0wqUBA

Life is Strange 2 is a narrative-adventure in which your decisions influence both the game's story and characters. You play as sixteen-year-old Sean Diaz, a normal kid growing up in the suburbs of Seattle. After your younger brother Daniel's telekinetic powers are unleashed by a traumatic incident, you are forced to abandon your home and flee from the police. As a big brother, you are solely responsible for not only Daniel's safety, shelter, and wellbeing - but also how he grows to harness his power as you travel across the USA in an attempt to cross the border into Mexico.

Experience life on the road and the new, interesting, and sometimes dangerous people and situations you encounter when you step off the beaten path.

Join the Diaz brothers for the journey of a lifetime on Nintendo Switch - the choices you make along this trip will define them forever.

Pre-order Life is Strange 2 on Nintendo Switch: www.BuyLiS2.com

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

