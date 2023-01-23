Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Signs Contract with Palliative Program to Provide Remote Monitoring and Health Data Platform

Ontario health centre launches palliative program using Cloud DX platform and its remote care solution, Connected Health

News in Summary

Family health centre to offer Connected Health to palliative care patients to improve dignity in care

Program funding comes through Ontario Health

This contract is the 3rd Palliative Care program to deploy Connected Health for this underserved population.

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading health data platform announces a new contract with an Ontario family health centre to bring remote patient monitoring (RPM) to palliative care patients in the community. The digital health innovator continues to showcase the beneficial use of remote care technology in care management heavily relying on monitoring and questionnaires such a mental health, palliative, and/or pain management care programs; This is the 2nd palliative contract in Ontario, and 3rd in Canada, to feature the Connected Health solution and Cloud DX virtual care platform.

In a new initiative, the Ontario health centre, along with the support of County community paramedics, is launching a palliative care program to better support patients in the management of serious, chronic, or life-threatening diseases. The program is intended to help patients manage the symptoms of their illnesses, which may include pain and discomfort, nausea, depression, anxiety, stress, and fatigue.

The company's RPM solution, Connected Health lets patients record vitals such as blood pressure, heart rate, pulse oximetry, weight, and temperature, at home while their healthcare team monitors readings in near real-time. Patients also engage with customized questionnaires designed to assess their symptoms and condition. Palliative care patients using Connected Health will have around-the-clock access to healthcare professionals.

Palliative care is 1of 12 validated use cases for Cloud DX Connected Health, which is also deployed across Canada and the United States for post-surgical monitoring, chronic care management, rehabilitation, neurological disorders, and mental health care.

Cloud DX CEO and Founder, Robert Kaul says "We are excited to partner with another prominent Ontario healthcare organization to launch a remote patient monitoring program for palliative patients in our community. This contract demonstrates our commitment to?suppling specialized healthcare at home to some of the most vulnerable patients, including those facing serious, even terminal, illnesses. Remote patient monitoring addresses important challenges in the palliative care specialty, namely the burden of access to care for patients with limited functionality and the prompt assessment and management of symptoms in the comfort of home."?

Funding for the new Palliative care program comes from Ontario Health, a government agency focused on building a modern, connected, and sustainable health care system.

Upcoming Presentation

Cloud DX will present at the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference at 10:30am EST on January 25, 2023. Learn about the company's growth and the expansion of its health data platform directly from CEO and Co-founder, Robert Kaul. Hosted by Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest, interested parties can register here: https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-it-01252023

Date: January 25, 2023

Time: 10:30 am EST

Register: https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-it-01252023

About Cloud DX

Accelerating digital healthcare,? Cloud DX ?is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada, and Equitable Life of Canada.

For more information on Cloud DX (TSXV: CDX), visit www.CloudDX.com and follow @CloudDX on Twitter or LinkedIn .

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx ?

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media Contact

Janine Scott

Marketing Lead

888-543-0944

Janine.Scott@CloudDX.com

Investor Relations Contacts

Canada

Jay Bedard

647-881-8418

Jay.Bedard@CloudDX.com

USA

Gary Zwetchkenbaum

516-455-7662

IR@CloudDX.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. In particular, this news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the advancement of the Company's business and partnerships, the expected proceeds therefrom, regulatory approvals, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions.

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/736382/Cloud-DX-Signs-Contract-with-Palliative-Program-to-Provide-Remote-Monitoring-and-Health-Data-Platform