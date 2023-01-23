EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 19, 2023 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Ohio 1-4879 34-0183970 (State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation) (Commission File

Number) (I.R.S. Employer

Identification Number)

50 Executive Parkway, P.O. Box 2520

Hudson, OH

44236 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000 Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

? Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ? Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ? Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ? Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common shares, $1.25 par value per share DBD New York Stock Exchange Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ? If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ? Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers On January 19, 2023, the board of directors (the "Board") of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") approved cash retention awards (the "Retention Award") for certain members of the Company's leadership team, including certain named executive officers, Octavio Marquez ($500,000), Olaf Heyden ($400,000) and Jonathan Leiken ($400,000). The Retention Award for each executive is governed by the terms of a retention award letter (the "Letter Agreement"). The Retention Award will be payable 70% on or before February 28, 2023 (the "First Installment") and 30% on or before July 15, 2023 (the "Second Installment" and together with the First Installment, the "Installments"), in each case subject to the executive's continued employment through the payment date of each Installment. Additionally, payment of the Second Installment will be contingent upon approval of the Board. Each Installment of the Retention Award is subject to clawback and repayment by the executive if, prior to the one year anniversary of the payment of each Installment, the executive voluntarily resigns or the executive's employment is terminated by the Company with cause (as defined in the Letter Agreement). The foregoing description of the Letter Agreement does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by reference to, the full text of the Letter Agreement which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2022. SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Date: January 23, 2023 By: /s/ Jonathan B. Leiken Jonathan B. Leiken Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

