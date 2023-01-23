LyondellBasell Climate Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / LyondellBasell
Last month, we announced an increase to our 2030 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reduction targets for scope 1 and 2 emissions and added a scope 3 emissions target. These targets are relative to a 2020 baseline. Hear from Tracey Campbell, EVP, Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, as she outlines what's new about the company's climate goals.
