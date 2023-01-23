Anzeige
Montag, 23.01.2023
Nach Deal mit Milliardenkonzern am Wochenende: Große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn!?
WKN: A1CWRM ISIN: NL0009434992 Ticker-Symbol: DLY 
Tradegate
23.01.23
19:39 Uhr
85,99 Euro
+0,96
+1,13 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,2186,7923:00
85,0186,0422:00
ACCESSWIRE
23.01.2023 | 23:26
LyondellBasell Climate Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / LyondellBasell

Last month, we announced an increase to our 2030 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reduction targets for scope 1 and 2 emissions and added a scope 3 emissions target. These targets are relative to a 2020 baseline. Hear from Tracey Campbell, EVP, Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, as she outlines what's new about the company's climate goals.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from LyondellBasell on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: LyondellBasell
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lyondellbasell
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: LyondellBasell

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736409/LyondellBasell-Climate-Goals

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
