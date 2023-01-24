Saudi Electronic University becomes Anthology's first global Center of Excellence Strategic Education Partner

Innovative institution completes certification process in under one year

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that Saudi Electronic University (SEU) has become the first institution certified as a global Center of Excellence Strategic Education Partner. The certification process is a rigorous evaluation of an institution's digital learning and teaching ecosystem, a process which SEU completed in just seven months. The certification reflects SEU's substantial commitment to achieving the highest level of digital maturity and becoming an Anthology Strategic Education Partner in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





"This achievement underscores Saudi Electronic University's pioneering mindset as a global leader in digital teaching and learning practices," said Jim Brigadier, President of Global Markets at Anthology. "Their steadfast commitment to advancing the education system in the Kingdom is equipping the next generation of critical thinkers and self-learners with the skills they need to lead and achieve national goals."

Since establishment in 2011, SEU leadership has focused on ensuring the university becomes a mature, modern, world-class institution. In alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, SEU is committed to advancing the education system, achieving national goals in the Kingdom and influencing best practices globally. Their strategic vision to lead the utilization of technology in education to contribute to national development and strategic purpose to empower learners to achieve their ambitions through the optimal application of technology and knowledge were fundamental to their certification as a Center of Excellence Strategic Education Partner. As a Strategic Education Partner with Anthology, SEU is active in locating and utilizing the best and most advanced technologies for national development and benefit across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Applying for the Center of Excellence certification offered SEU a great opportunity to revisit its current practices and discover new trends in digital teaching and learning according to global standards," said Dr. Hazzaa Alshareef, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Saudi Electronic University. "The process has enabled our institution to affirm our position as a lighthouse for e-learning in the region."

The Anthology Center of Excellence certification process ensures that an institution is aligned across four educational pillars of excellence to offer the best educational experience. The process follows four stages: assessment, establishment, certification, and innovation. Since beginning the process just seven months ago, SEU has proven their maturity as a world-class institution and their commitment to strategically leading and influencing the innovative ways technologies are used in and outside the classroom. The institution undertook an exhaustive and systematic evaluation against global maturity benchmarks that represented four educational pillars of excellence: leadership and strategy, student learning experiences, quality and innovation, and technical deployment. Now certified, SEU enters the innovation phase, where the institution becomes a strategic education partner with Anthology and serves as an influencer, shaping and sharing best practices as the leading innovator in and beyond the region. Anthology looks forward to collaborating with SEU in their innovation phase.

