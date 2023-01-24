Tap Global Group Plc - Contract Win: Bitfinex

24 January 2023

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap" or the "Company")

Contract Win:

Bitfinex Becomes First Customer For New Tap 'Cards as a Service' B2B Revenue Stream

Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the regulated crypto app bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, is pleased to announce the launch of its CaaS 'Cards as a Service' B2B product (the "Product") with leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex as the first client for this new service.

The Company's new Product enables companies such as Bitfinex to offer their customers a prepaid Mastercard to enhance their existing financial offering. The card, which will be made available to all of Bitfinex's European users, will be underpinned by Tap's existing infrastructure and regulatory approvals and will allow Bitfinex account holders to convert their cryptocurrency assets to Euro which they can send to their card to purchase from any of the 37 million worldwide merchants which accept Mastercard.

Tap's Product will carry the branding of clients, such as Bitfinex, but all issuing, managing and settlement services will be provided by Tap. Tap will charge for the Product on a per card, per month basis, providing its clients with control, flexibility and transparency.

David Carr, Chief Executive Officer of Tap, commented:

"We are excited to add this B2B Product to Tap's offering and look forward to supporting innovative businesses such as Bitfinex in providing their clients with financial flexibility to seamlessly convert and spend cryptocurrency assets without hindrance from the traditional banking system.

Bitfinex, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is an ideal partner for the external launch of this product, which was previously only available to Tap's userbase.

Tap is not a simple 'buy crypto' app, focused solely on individual users. It is our ambition to be one of the world's leading FinTech companies and this product is an example of our significant and growing business-focused offering."

About Tap Global

Tap is a fully regulated and fully integrated crypto-fiat exchange service provider with an associated neo banking platform.

Through a single regulated App, Tap's over 100,000 users can access several major crypto exchanges and, utilising Tap's proprietary Artificial Intelligence middleware, customers benefit from best-execution and pricing in real time. Through the Tap card, users can also convert their crypto to spend at more than 37 millions merchant locations worldwide.

Founded in 2018, Tap is one of only a handful of unified solutions operators fully regulated to provide distributed ledger technology services and was the first crypto FinTech company approved by Mastercard in Europe.

Mastercard and e-money services are provided under licence held by Transact Payments who are regulated in Gibraltar and Malta. Tap is registered as an agent of Transact Payments for the provision of these services.

For more information, visit www.tap.global/gb-en or our investor relations website www.investor.tap.global.