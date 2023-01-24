

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance data. The budget deficit is seen widening to GBP 22.3 billion in December from GBP 21.2 billion in November.



In the meantime, Germany GfK consumer confidence survey results are due. The forward-looking sentiment index is seen improving to -33.0 in February from -37.8 in January.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to publish business sentiment survey results. The confidence index is expected to rise to 102 in January from 101 in the prior month.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to release France composite Purchasing Managers' survey data. The composite PMI is expected to rise to 49.5 in January from 49.1 in the prior month.



At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash composite PMI data is due. The composite output index is seen at 49.6 in January versus 49.0 a month ago.



Half an hour later, Eurozone flash composite PMI survey results are due. Economists forecast the composite index to improve to 49.8 from 49.3 in the previous month.



At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS composite PMI data is due. The index is expected to improve to 49.3 in January from 49.0 in December.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is seen at -8 in January versus -6 in December.



