

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - High technology components and systems manufacturer Senior plc (SNR.L) Tuesday said it expects 2022 adjusted profit before tax to be above the top end of the consensus estimates range.



The consensus estimate of 7 analysts compiled by Senior, for adjusted profit before tax stands in the range of 16.2 million pounds- 18 million pounds.



Full-year 2022 results are scheduled to be reported on February 27.



