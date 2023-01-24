Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTCQB: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is now an Amazon Ads verified partner, with new API integrations in place that help simplify the video creation process. Moovly's E-Commerce Video Maker with this new functionality is now available to all Amazon Ads customers and product marketeers.

Moovly has now integrated its new E-commerce Video Maker with the Amazon Ads API, enabling Amazon selling partners, product marketeers and agencies to create videos with a few clicks to incorporate the same product visuals and copy used on the product detail page within the Amazon store without an upfront fee or subscription. Users will be able to make their own templates tailored to their unique needs. Those that decide to subscribe will also have full access to Moovly's advanced features, including AI translation.

Moovly CEO Brendon Grunewald stated: "We at Moovly are extremely proud of achieving this partner status with Amazon Ads as a result of the integration work we have done. Given the pay as you go business model, there's no reason for sellers not to try it, giving Moovly a scalable revenue source alongside our traditional subscription business."

Initial Users

Initial Amazon selling partners using this product include:

Irwin Naturals (https://irwinnaturals.com)

Mode Phones (https://www.modephone.com/)

Vital Planet (https://vitalplanet.com )

Dan Novaes, CEO Mode Mobile, added, "With millions of our fans worldwide, Mode Mobile endorses the Moovly E-commerce Video Maker."

Klee Irwin, CEO of Irwin Naturals, said, "We are a big seller and advertiser in the Amazon store and other online retailers. The ability to make video ads this easily and at this price has the potential to be truly disruptive."

Business Model

Through this API integration, product marketeers and Amazon selling partners will be able to produce product-based videos using assets in their Store on a pay as you go basis, with no upfront fee or subscription. Subscribers of Moovly will also have access to all of their Amazon assets in the Moovly Studio editor.

About Moovly:

Moovly is the leading provider of creative cloud-based tools to create compelling marketing, communications and training videos and video presentations. Moovly's advanced Studio Editor with over 100 million stock digital assets seamlessly integrated (via partnerships with Getty) is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly's API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos (video version of mail merge), automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

"Your story begins with Moovly"

Files are available for download in our press room at www.moovly.com/pressroom.

For additional information about Moovly, please visit www.moovly.com.

Reader Advisory

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information with respect to Moovly's future business plans and the expected benefits of its products. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, Moovly's inability to continue to commercialize its products or demand for its products decreases or disappears. Other risk factors are set forth in detail in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis dated June 30, 2022 which is available for review under the Company's corporate profile at www.sedar.com. Some other risks and factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information also include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, unanticipated operating events; failure to obtain any necessary third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; changes in tax laws; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

