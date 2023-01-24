Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.01.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.01.2023 | 09:10
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PGS ASA: Registration for Q4 2022 Earnings Release and Capital Markets Day

January 24, 2023, Oslo, Norway: PGS will publish its Q4 2022 earnings release and capital markets day presentation on Thursday January 26, 2023 at approximately 07:00am Central European Time (CET).

The documents will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS' website www.pgs.com.

Presentation of the Q4 2022 results and Capital Markets Day material will begin the same day at 09:00am CET at Felix Conference Center, Bryggetorget 3 in Oslo.

Agenda*:
09:00 PGS strategy and seismic market outlook - Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO
09:30 Q4 2022 results and CMD financials - Gottfred Langseth, EVP & CFO
10:00 Q&A
10:15 Break
10:30 Sales & Services - Nathan Oliver, EVP
10:50 New Energy - Berit Osnes, EVP
11:05 Operations - Rob Adams, EVP
11:20 Q&A
11:30 Mingle lunch

To attend the capital markets day in person please register on this LINKor copy and paste the address below into your browser:
https://forms.office.com/e/DUdYKFeiFZ

The event will be webcasted live. To log on to the webcast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS website www.pgs.com.

Webcast link:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230126_1/

Webcast Youtube link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Dqj2GhdUH8

A replay of the webcast will be available on PGS' website shortly after.
*Subject to changes.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

***
PGS ASA and its subsidiaries.

--END--


