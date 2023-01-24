KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the period of April 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022.

The highlights are as follows:

Nine months net sales stood at record high of ¥1,699.7 billion, 20.8% higher Y/Y.

Nine months operating profit decreased 6.8% Y/Y to ¥124.4 billion.

Nine months profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 9.7% Y/Y to ¥141.9 billion, 4.8% Y/Y to ¥104.1 billion, respectively. Both stood at record high.

Due to the recent business environment surrounding the company, Nidec posted structural reform expenses, and revised its full-year forecast for FY2022.

Nidec is implementing WPR-X, the drastic reform on profitability, to tackle recent deteriorations of market environments with aims to reduce the fixed cost significantly and to make a V-shaped recovery in FY2023.

EPS: ¥180.72 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages Nine months ended

December 31, Increase

(Decrease)

% Three months ended

December 31, Increase

(Decrease)

% 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales 1,699,747 1,407,210 20.8 % 568,980 496,542 14.6% Operating profit 124,404 133,487 (6.8) % 28,036 44,343 (36.8) % Ratio of operating profit to net sales 7.3 % 9.5 % - 4.9 % 8.9% - Profit before income taxes 141,944 129,410 9.7 % 23,569 42,307 (44.3) % Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 8.4 % 9.2 % - 4.1 % 8.5% - Profit attributable to owners of the parent 104,077 99,312 4.8 % 17,428 32,700 (46.7) % Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 6.1 % 7.1 % - 3.1 % 6.6% - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

- basic 180.72 169.73 - 30.32 55.94 - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

- diluted 180.72 169.73 - 30.32 55.94 -

Full copy of Nidec's financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2023/news0124-03/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec's financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, 19.6% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 23.2% by automotive products; 40.1% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 13.1% by machinery; 3.8% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

