Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594)(OTC US: NJDCY) (the "Company") today announced a revision to its IFRS-based consolidated full-year financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2023, previously announced on April 21, 2022.

1. Revised consolidated financial forecasts (IFRS) for the year ending March 31, 2023

From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 (Millions of yen, except per share amounts and percentages) For the year ending March 31, 2023 (Reference)

For the Year Ended

March 31, 2022 Previous

Forecast

(Apr. 21, 2022) Revised

Forecast Change Amount Percent Net sales 2,100,000 2,200,000 100,000 4.8% 1,918,174 Operating profit 210,000 110,000 (100,000) (47.6)% 170,374 Profit before income

taxes 206,000 120,000 (86,000) (41.7)% 170,032 Profit attributable to

owners of the parent 165,000 60,000 (105,000) (63.6)% 135,759 Earnings per share

attributable to

owners of the parent

-basic 286.65 104.24 - - 232.40

Reasons for the revision

The recent business environment surrounding the Company continued to be severe as the IT equipment and home appliance shipments have been decreasing after the markets passed their peaks. Also, the global automotive production recovery has been delayed, the US housing starts have been decreasing, and the demand for capital investments has passed its peak. In addition, the demand for our EV-related products was affected by the production slowdown due to the lockdowns in China. Reflecting these changes in the business environment, the Company recorded restructuring expenses and revised its fiscal 2022 earnings forecast.

Notes: (1) The provided financial forecast assumes the exchange rates of ¥110 against the U.S. dollar and ¥125 against the euro, the same exchange rates used for the preparation of the previously announced forecast. (2) During the nine months ended December 31, 2022, the Company completed the provisional accounting treatment for business combination. As a result, figures for the year ended March 31, 2022 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements including expectations, estimates, projections, plans, and strategies. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in customer circumstances and demand, exchange rate fluctuations, and the Nidec Group's ability to design, develop, mass produce and win acceptance of its products and to acquire and successfully integrate companies with complementary technologies and product lines. Please see other disclosure documents filed or published by the Nidec Group companies, including the Japanese security report, for additional information regarding such risks and uncertainties. Nidec undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements unless required by law.

