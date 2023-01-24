

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's Plc (MARS.L), a British pub and hotel operator, said on Tuesday that it has posted a rise in like-for-like sales for the 16-week period to January 21, amidst a firm demand, especially during festive and New Year season.



For the 16-week period, the retailer's like-for-like sales grew by 12.9 percent from the same period of 2022.



For the five key festive days, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, like-for-like sales grew 26 percent from the same period of previous fiscal.



Total retail sales in the Group's managed and franchised pubs were up 14 percent on last year as the drink sales continued to outperform food sales.



Looking ahead, Andrew Andrea, CEO, said: '.Whilst we still have certain cost challenges to navigate in 2023, we are well-positioned to continue to progress our strategy and are encouraged by the level of consumer resilience experienced to date.'



