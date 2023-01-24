Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 24
[24.01.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,579,000.00
|EUR
|0
|206,435,057.71
|8.755
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|890,100.31
|88.3036
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.01.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,178,600.00
|EUR
|0
|117,692,115.96
|99.8576
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.01.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|129,202.00
|USD
|0
|13,876,835.50
|107.4042
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.01.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|57,519.00
|GBP
|0
|6,074,642.18
|105.6111
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.01.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|113,641.00
|EUR
|0
|11,749,223.76
|103.389
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.01.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|46,929.00
|CHF
|0
|4,618,875.21
|98.4226
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.01.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,000,000.00
|USD
|0
|30,620,023.89
|10.2067
