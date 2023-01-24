The World AI Cannes Festival will take place in Cannes on February 9, 10 and 11 2023. This is the top world event dedicated exclusively to AI, tech leaders innovating in AI and the economic, human and societal issues that will impact our lives in the short term.

The event is a chance to get up to speed on the current marketplace, learn from the best experts and to meet decision-makers and top business leaders. Many notable speakers will deliver presentations and lead strategic conferences, think-tank workshops, exhibition stands and networking sessions.

Spotlight on the major speakers for 2023

The WAICF is an opportunity for artificial intelligence professionals and experts whether from professional backgrounds, research or public administrations, to meet and exchange views on developments in the sector.

The 100+ international speakers at the WAICF in 2023 will include:

Yann Lecun , Vice-President and Chief AI Scientist, Meta AI

, Vice-President and Chief AI Scientist, Joann Stonier , Chief Data Officer, Mastercard

, Chief Data Officer, Wolfgang Hauner , Head of Group Data Analytics, Allianz

, Head of Group Data Analytics, Saeed Contractor , Global Head of Intelligent Automation COE, Uber

, Global Head of Intelligent Automation COE, Manuela M. Veloso , Head, J. P. Morgan Chase AI Research

, Head, J. P. Xavier Lagardere , Chief Data Officer, Vice President Data Strategy and Transformation, Lufthansa Group

, Chief Data Officer, Vice President Data Strategy and Transformation, Stuart Russell , Professor of Computer Science and Michael H. Smith and Lotfi A. Zadeh Chair in Engineering, University of California, Berkeley

, Professor of Computer Science and Michael H. Smith and Lotfi A. Zadeh Chair in Engineering, Alberto Prado , Vice-President, Global Head of R&D Digital Partnerships, Unilever

, Vice-President, Global Head of R&D Digital Partnerships, Divya Dwivedi , Advocate, Supreme Court of India

, Advocate, Aidan Gomez , Co-Founder and CEO, Cohere

, Co-Founder and CEO, Thomas Wolf , Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, Hugging Face

, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, John Kamara , Founder and CEO/founder, Adanian Labs/AI Center of Excellence (AICE)

, Founder and CEO/founder, Michael Kearns , Amazon Scholar, University of Pennsylvania

, Amazon Scholar, Michaela Schutt , SVP, Head of Global Talent Acquisition Ecosystem, Siemens

, SVP, Head of Global Talent Acquisition Ecosystem, Nozha Boujemaa , Global VP Digital Ethics and Responsible AI, IKEA Retail

, Global VP Digital Ethics and Responsible AI, Oren Etzioni, CEO, Allen Institute for AI

The Festival will provide an overview of AI in all its diversity through 5 key conference tracks

AI FOR SOCIETY: Understand the benefits of AI for society and our planet, and the challenges that must be met.

Understand the benefits of AI for society and our planet, and the challenges that must be met. AI TODAY AND TOMORROW: Explore what AI can do today, and picture what future innovations will offer tomorrow's society and organizations.

Explore what AI can do today, and picture what future innovations will offer tomorrow's society and organizations. AI STRATEGY: Get key insights to improve your AI strategy and take your business to the next level.

Get key insights to improve your AI strategy and take your business to the next level. AI TECHNOLOGY: Learn how best to use the different AI technologies, and shape your innovation mindset with top-level speakers.

Learn how best to use the different AI technologies, and shape your innovation mindset with top-level speakers. AI APPLICATIONS: Get an overview of the advances organizations can make using AI, through focuses on various industries.

Full list of conferences and speakers

About World AI Cannes Festival

The World AI Cannes Festival brings together industry experts, professionals, and the general public to attend exhibitions, workshops, happenings, conferences, networking and meet-ups with an international dimension. The rich and varied program highlights the latest AI applications in business and in everyday life. A unique opportunity for national and international institutions, associations, businesses and start-ups across the world to meet their target audiences, highlight their expertise and demonstrate their commitment to ethical and sustainable AI.

