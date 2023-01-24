Anzeige
24.01.2023
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.2821

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5145654

CODE: MFEX LN

ISIN: LU1646360971

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1646360971 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MFEX LN 
Sequence No.:  217853 
EQS News ID:  1541935 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1541935&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2023 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
