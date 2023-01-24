DJ Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.7155

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25300527

CODE: LCCN LN

ISIN: LU1841731745

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 217890 EQS News ID: 1542009 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1542009&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2023 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)