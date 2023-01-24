Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen“…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143DP ISIN: FR0004125920 Ticker-Symbol: ANI 
Tradegate
24.01.23
10:13 Uhr
60,70 Euro
+0,20
+0,33 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,3560,4010:45
60,3560,4010:47
Dow Jones News
24.01.2023 | 10:07
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (GCSG LN) Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C)

DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 47.0975

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4635442

CODE: GCSG LN

ISIN: LU2382233182

----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2382233182 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GCSG LN 
Sequence No.:  217981 
EQS News ID:  1542203 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1542203&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2023 03:35 ET (08:35 GMT)

AMUNDI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.