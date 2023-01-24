Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (3/23)

As from January 24, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN BEAR COPPER X8 AVA 6 GB00BNTRCL71 BEAR LOOMIS X5 AVA 1 GB00BNTQST43 BEAR QCOM X5 AVA 5 GB00BL041R22 BEAR SP50 X12 AVA 13 GB00BL055Z17 MINI S COREB AVA 1 GB00BNTQ8Q16 MINI S COREB AVA 3 GB00BNTRLW10 TURBO L OLJA AVA 733 GB00BQR8MD58 TURBO L OMX AVA 1334 GB00BNV1BL08 The last day of trading will be January 24, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.