Dienstag, 24.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen“…
24.01.2023 | 10:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (3/23)

As from January 24, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the
issuer. 


Short         ISIN    
BEAR COPPER X8 AVA 6 GB00BNTRCL71
BEAR LOOMIS X5 AVA 1 GB00BNTQST43
BEAR QCOM X5 AVA 5  GB00BL041R22
BEAR SP50 X12 AVA 13 GB00BL055Z17
MINI S COREB AVA 1  GB00BNTQ8Q16
MINI S COREB AVA 3  GB00BNTRLW10
TURBO L OLJA AVA 733 GB00BQR8MD58
TURBO L OMX AVA 1334 GB00BNV1BL08

The last day of trading will be January 24, 2023.


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
