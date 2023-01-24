

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices held steady on Tuesday as investors assessed the outlook for oil demand due to a potential recession in Europe and the U.S.



The dollar's weakness and hopes of a fuel demand recovery from top importer China helped to cap losses, if any.



Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.1 percent to $88.13 per dollar, while WTI crude futures were virtually unchanged at 81.62.



With several Fed officials hinting at a slowing of the pace of rate hikes in recent days, traders now bet on a unicorn-like 'soft landing' for the U.S. economy.



The euro zone economy swung to expansion in January, a purchasing managers survey showed today, adding to signs that the region could face a milder-than-expected downturn this winter.



As the oil market tightens, economists at Commerzbank expect to see Brent prices of $100 in the second half of the year. However, analysts say that the oil market is still likely to be oversupplies in the short term.



