Dienstag, 24.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen“…
WKN: LYX0CB ISIN: FR0010524777 Ticker-Symbol: LYM9 
Tradegate
24.01.23
11:59 Uhr
38,590 Euro
-0,180
-0,46 %
Dow Jones News
24.01.2023 | 11:13
Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (NRJC LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.5342

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 520032

CODE: NRJC LN

ISIN: FR0014002CG3

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0014002CG3 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NRJC LN 
Sequence No.:  218003 
EQS News ID:  1542299 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1542299&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2023 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
